Sophie Wessex, Zara Tindall, Prince Charles and more attend Royal Ascot 2021 – in photos

The annual English horse race has kicked off with daily crowds of 12,000

The Royal Ascot horse racing meet kicked off on Tuesday, with a number of royal and celebrity attendees.

After being held behind closed doors in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 races have been opened up to 12,000 daily racegoers, made up of owners and members of the public.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were all present. Notable absentees include Queen Elizabeth II, a regular royal fixture at the races, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Anne made a statement with her face mask, which drew attention to the Injured Jockeys Fund, decorated with jockeys' racing silks.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears an Injured Jockeys Fund face mask to arrive for Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. Getty Images  
Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears an Injured Jockeys Fund face mask to arrive for Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. Getty Images

Zara Tindall wore a black and white polka dot dress, with a bespoke Juliette Botterill Millinery headpiece, and the Countess of Wessex wore a light pink ARossGirl X Soler dress with a Jane Taylor London hat.

Read More

An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /What's in a name? Lilibet Diana is not the first royal baby to be named after Queen Elizabeth II

Royals with day jobs: European royalty who have pursued careers away from their titles

The Duchess of Cornwall coordinated her blue striped coat with her face mask for the occasion.

Also in the crowd were Simon Cowell and partner Lauren Silverman, who wore a lemon yellow dress, as well as television presenter Rosie Tapner in a statement red suit, with a floral headpiece, and newsreader Charlotte Hawkins, who wore a yellow and white Laura Green London dress, with a Laylaleigh Millinery hat.

Ascot Racecourse has a capacity of 70,000, however 12,000 racegoers are permitted to attend daily under capped Covid-19 precautions, as it's being held as an Events Research Programme set up by the UK government.

Published: June 16, 2021 11:58 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a sign that says "Global Warming is Real" in the sea on the sidelines of the final day of the Group of Seven leaders summit, in St. Ives, UK, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bloomberg

UK not adapting fast enough to climate risks, say experts

Europe
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) as they announced the broad terms of a free-trade deal between their two countries. EPA.

Mid-life British travellers get the chance of Aussie work visa from free trade deal

Europe
An Egyptian vulture flies on Yemen's Socotra island on March 27, 2008. Reuters

Rare Egyptian vulture seen in UK for first time in 150 years

Europe
File photo: Martin Bashir. AP

Former BBC boss says Diana interviewer Bashir 'abused' trust

Europe
The UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai was built by McLaren Construction and designed by British artist and designer Es Devlin. UK

AI to create poetry for UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read