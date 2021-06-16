Sophie Wessex, Zara Tindall, Prince Charles and more attend Royal Ascot 2021 – in photos

The Royal Ascot horse racing meet kicked off on Tuesday, with a number of royal and celebrity attendees.

After being held behind closed doors in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 races have been opened up to 12,000 daily racegoers, made up of owners and members of the public.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were all present. Notable absentees include Queen Elizabeth II, a regular royal fixture at the races, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Anne made a statement with her face mask, which drew attention to the Injured Jockeys Fund, decorated with jockeys' racing silks.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears an Injured Jockeys Fund face mask to arrive for Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. Getty Images

Zara Tindall wore a black and white polka dot dress, with a bespoke Juliette Botterill Millinery headpiece, and the Countess of Wessex wore a light pink ARossGirl X Soler dress with a Jane Taylor London hat.

The Duchess of Cornwall coordinated her blue striped coat with her face mask for the occasion.

Also in the crowd were Simon Cowell and partner Lauren Silverman, who wore a lemon yellow dress, as well as television presenter Rosie Tapner in a statement red suit, with a floral headpiece, and newsreader Charlotte Hawkins, who wore a yellow and white Laura Green London dress, with a Laylaleigh Millinery hat.

Ascot Racecourse has a capacity of 70,000, however 12,000 racegoers are permitted to attend daily under capped Covid-19 precautions, as it's being held as an Events Research Programme set up by the UK government.