'What interview?' Edward and Sophie laugh off Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey appearance

Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in navy and white, and the Queen Mother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of the Colour on June 16, 2001 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a rainbow two-piece, arrives at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, on June 21, 2001. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a metallic gown, arrive at a dinner for Prince Haakon and his fiancee, Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby, at Akershus Castle in Oslo, Norway, on August 24, 2001. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a royal blue satin gown, attend the wedding of Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby on August 25, 2001 in Oslo Cathedral, Norway. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a lace dress and cream coat, and Prince Charles attend the wedding of Crown Prince Willem Alexander and Maxima Zorreguieta on February 2, 2002 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in red satin, and Prince Edward arrive for a reception hosted by the Norwegian government in Trondheim, Norway, on May 23, 2002. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a two-tone strapless gown, and Prince Edward arrive for the wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway and writer Ari Behn at Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim, Norway, on May 24, 2002. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in brown suede, attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 17, 2003 at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a formal black coat, attend the National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for members of the armed forces killed in the Iraq war on October 10, 2003 in London, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in taupe separates, leave Frimley Park Hospital on November 19, 2003 in Surrey, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a cream dress coat, visits the John Henrey Newman Church of England primary school on May 4, 2004 in Oxford, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in pink satin, attend the wedding of Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Elizabeth Donaldson at Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a baby blue two-piece, visits Collingwood College on her 40th birthday on January 20, 2005 in Surrey, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a feather-trimmed hat, and Prince Edward take part in Monaco's National Day celebrations at Monaco Cathedral on November 19, 2005 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in an empire-line gown, arrive at the Opera Garnier Gala at Monaco Palace on November 19, 2005 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in an LBD, arrives at the ChildLine & Mission Enfance Royal gala dinner at Banqueting House on March 8, 2006 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a purple-trimmed jacket, attends the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Race Course on March 15, 2006 in Cheltenham, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a checked coat, arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving held to mark the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in St Paul's Cathedral on June 15, 2006 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a shimmering pleated gown, attends The Blush Ball at the Natural History Museum on May 3, 2007 in London, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in leopard print, attend celebrations marking the 40th birthday of Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander at the Loo Palace on September 1, 2007 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a caped grey dress, arrives at the unveiling of a new statue of the Queen Mother on the Mall on February 24, 2009 in London, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in lace-trimmed navy, attend a pre-wedding dinner for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling at Eric Ericson Hall on June 18, 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a taupe chiffon gown, attend the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a strappy red dress, and Prince Edward attend a gala dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on April 28, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a softly metallic two-piece, arrive at Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a Jane Taylor hat, attend the wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Princess Charlene of Monaco at the Prince's Palace on July 2, 2011 in Monaco. Getty Images
Crown Prince Willem-Alexander of Netherlands and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a midnight blue gown, attend a dinner at Opera terraces after the wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene on July 2, 2011 in Monaco. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a metallic dress coat, leaves Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Observance Service on March 12, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in navy tailoring, and Lady Louise Windsor leave a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Emilia Wickstead, attend the wedding of Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg at the Cathedral of our Lady of Luxembourg on October 20, 2012 in Luxembourg. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a printed midi, and garden designer Adam Frost at the Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2013 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a feather-trimmed white dress, arrives at the Coronation Festival Evening Gala at Buckingham Palace on July 11, 2013 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Valentino, attends a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of TV series 'Dr Who' at Buckingham Palace on November 18, 2013 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a cream coat, attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a black halterneck, and Rodney Green attend the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on March 26, 2014 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a purple coat, attends the dedication ceremony of a new memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum on October 21, 2014 in Stafford, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Emilia Wickstead, and Nick Caplin attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2015 in London, England. Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Suzannah, attend the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on June 15, 2015 in Windsor, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Victoria Beckham, attends the annual BGC Global Charity Day at BGC Partners on September 11, 2015 in London, England. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in lavender chiffon, attend a gala marking the 60th anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh Award at Stoke Park on June 9, 2016 in Buckinghamshire, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Suzannah, attends the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II at The Guildhall on June 10, 2016 in London, England. Getty Images
Myleene Klass and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Stella McCartney, attend the St John Ambulance's Everyday Heroes awards on September 7, 2016 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Alaia, and Prince Edward attend the dedication service of the Iraq and Afghanistan memorial at Horse Guards Parade on March 9, 2017 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Victoria Beckham, attends the Mencap charity lunch at Sheraton Park Lane Hotel on March 27, 2017 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Suzannah, with veterans Lewis Trinder and Darren Blanks, at the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show at Hampton Court Palace on July 3, 2017 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Emilia Wickstead, and Philip May visit Kew Gardens during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on April 20, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Suzannah, arrives for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Emilia Wickstead, arrives at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS on July 5, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Suzannah, attends a reception held at the British Embassy on June 12, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon. Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Alaia, arrive at a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace on January 20, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in a plum knit, visits The Half Moon public house on July 8, 2020 in Windlesham, England. Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in Suzannah, and James, Viscount Severn attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Getty Images