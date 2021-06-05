'What interview?' Edward and Sophie laugh off Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey appearance

In their first major interview together since they married in 1999, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, have opened up about the loss of Prince Philip, life as working royals and, of course, Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah Winfrey appearance.

In the Telegraph interview, Camilla Tominey "sheepishly" asked the couple if they watched the Winfrey interview, describing them as "looking at each other as if to dare the other to speak first".

"Oprah who?" replied Prince Edward, while Sophie said , "Yes, what interview?"

British Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones leave St George's Chapel at Windsor after their wedding Saturday 19 June 1999 . EPA

Following on from the skirted subject, Tominey then recalls telling the couple about the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, "apparently having a long conversation with Winfrey at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 without having a clue who she was".

To which Sophie replied: "You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway."

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The royal reflected on the April death of his father in the interview.

Speaking of the fact that he will assume his father's role as the Duke of Edinburgh when his brother, Prince Charles, becomes king, he said: "It’s a very bittersweet role to take on because the only way the title can come to me is after both my parents have actually passed away.

"It has to go back to the crown first. My father was very keen that the title should continue, but he didn’t quite move quickly enough with Andrew, so it was us who he eventually had the conversation with. It was a lovely idea, a lovely thought."

Speaking of his father's funeral, he said: "It was extraordinarily odd walking into St George’s Chapel and finding the nave completely empty."

While the countess said : "I think the fact that there were so few of us only served to raise the intensity of it."

Look back at the stye evolution of Sophie, Countess of Wessex here: