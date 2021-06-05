'What interview?' Edward and Sophie laugh off Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey appearance

The royal couple were speaking from their Surrey home in their first major talk since their wedding more than two decades ago

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have given their first major interview since marrying in 1999. Getty Images 
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have given their first major interview since marrying in 1999. Getty Images 

In their first major interview together since they married in 1999, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, have opened up about the loss of Prince Philip, life as working royals and, of course, Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah Winfrey appearance.

In the Telegraph interview, Camilla Tominey "sheepishly" asked the couple if they watched the Winfrey interview, describing them as "looking at each other as if to dare the other to speak first".

"Oprah who?" replied Prince Edward, while Sophie said, "Yes, what interview?"

British Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones leave St George's Chapel at Windsor after their wedding Saturday 19 June 1999 . EPA
British Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones leave St George's Chapel at Windsor after their wedding Saturday 19 June 1999 . EPA

Following on from the skirted subject, Tominey then recalls telling the couple about the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, "apparently having a long conversation with Winfrey at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 without having a clue who she was".

To which Sophie replied: "You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway."

Read More

Prince Nikolai of Denmark and Britain's Prince Harry and Zara Tindall all have regular jobs. Getty Images Royals with day jobs: European royalty who have pursued careers away from their titles

Royals and their dogs: 21 photos of royal families from around the world with their pet pooches

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The royal reflected on the April death of his father in the interview.

Speaking of the fact that he will assume his father's role as the Duke of Edinburgh when his brother, Prince Charles, becomes king, he said: "It’s a very bittersweet role to take on because the only way the title can come to me is after both my parents have actually passed away.

"It has to go back to the crown first. My father was very keen that the title should continue, but he didn’t quite move quickly enough with Andrew, so it was us who he eventually had the conversation with. It was a lovely idea, a lovely thought."

Speaking of his father's funeral, he said: "It was extraordinarily odd walking into St George’s Chapel and finding the nave completely empty."

While the countess said: "I think the fact that there were so few of us only served to raise the intensity of it."

Look back at the stye evolution of Sophie, Countess of Wessex here:

Updated: June 6, 2021 07:08 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
British tourists and residents line up to return to England at Faro airport, Algarve, Portugal, on June 5, 2021. EPA

Frustrated Britons rush home from Algarve to avoid quarantine

Europe
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read