Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears dazzling aquamarine ring owned by Princess Diana

Days ahead of the premiere of their Netflix documentary, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

The couple were presented with the Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday for their racial justice and mental health work from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala. Reuters

For the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a bespoke white off-shoulder Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton gown. The dress was styled simply — with a Givenchy black satin clutch, a pair of black leather pumps and her hair in a tight low bun.

She wore a piece of inherited jewellery for the event, a large emerald-cut aquamarine ring that was previously owned by the Duke of Sussex's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears the aquamarine ring in October 1996 to attend the Victor Chang Research Institute Dinner Dance in Sydney. Getty Images

This isn't the first time the duchess has worn the piece, first sporting it on her wedding day to Prince Harry in May 2018.

The couple waved to gathered crowds as they left Windsor Castle for an evening reception at Frogmore Cottage in a vintage 1968 Jaguar E-Type following their wedding, and the ring could be seen on the newlywed's finger.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in May 2018. Getty Images

She has worn the piece in public once more since her wedding day, but consistently paired it with white gowns that allow the vibrant blue of the ring to stand out.

Attending at state dinner in Tonga in October 2018, she wore the ring with a white Theia gown with sequinned shoulder detailing. Interestingly, she carried the same black Givenchy clutch bag that she wore to the Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Tuesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan attend a state dinner at the Royal Residence in 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Getty Images

Princess Diana wore the ring publicly on two occasions before her death on August 31, 1997.

She sported it once to attend a dinner dance in Sydney in October 1996 and for a Christie's auction in London in June 1997.

Diana, Princess of Wales attends a Christie's pre-auction party in London on June 2, 1997. Getty Images

The exact origins of the ring and its sizeable stone are unknown, but it has been speculated that it was commissioned by the Prince Harry's mother as a replacement for the sapphire engagement ring she was given by King Charles III in 1981, which was later given to Catherine, Princess of Wales by Prince William.

