Harry and Meghan accept Ripple of Hope award in New York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented with the Ripple Of Hope Award on Tuesday for their racial justice and mental health work from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation.

According to the RFKHR, honourees are those who have demonstrated “an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

Harry and Meghan were recognised alongside other honourees including Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy at the star-studded New York gala emceed by Alec Baldwin.

Crowds stood in the rain outside the New York Hilton in midtown Manhattan to catch a glimpse of the couple and other celebrities as they arrived.

Meghan wore a shoulder-less white gown, with long sleeves, and the pair smiled as they walked the blue carpet for the event.

Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert F Kennedy and president of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation, said she was "proud" to be honouring them at the gala.

"They've stood up, they've talked about racial justice and they've talked about mental illness in a way that was incredibly brave," she told US outlet Extra.

"For Meghan to get out there on national television and normalize discussion of mental health, at this point, is incredibly important and very brave."

Other attendees included West Wing actor Bradley Whitford, Bafta winner Forest Whitaker, actress Alfre Woodard, actor Keegan-Michael Key and CNN host and one-time advisor of former president Barack Obama Van Jones.

"I think given the world that we're living in these days, the time now is almost as important as it has ever been in history for us to be able to to make an effort to have justice spread all over the place and that's what RFK Human Rights does," said Key.

Others recognised at the RFKHR event include Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris, Brian Moynihan, chair of the board and chief executive of Bank of America, and Michael Polsky, founder and chief executive of Invenergy.

The ceremony will also recognise NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell with a posthumous award.

The event comes just hours before the launch of the couple’s tell-all Netflix show, which is due to begin streaming on Thursday.

The royal family is bracing itself for bombshell revelations, with Harry speaking of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game”, and warning “we know the full truth”.

Agencies contributed to this report.