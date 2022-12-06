When the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary will stream in the UAE

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, is out this week.

The mini-series is made up of six episodes and will be released in two parts. Volume I (made up of episodes one to three) will make its debut on Thursday, followed by Volume II (made up of episodes four to six) on December 15.

The series will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix around the world, including the UAE.

When will the documentary be released?

It will be released at the same time globally on Thursday. In the UAE, it will be released at noon GST, which means it will be available to watch at midnight PT, 3am ET, 8am GMT and 7pm AEDT.

When Volume II is out on December 15, the episodes will be released at the same times.

Harry & Meghan is directed by two-time Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, known for What Happened, Miss Simone?.

Expand Autoplay The Harry & Meghan trailer uses famous photos of the couple. All photos: Netflix

How much have Prince Harry and Meghan been paid by Netflix?

The exact amount that Netflix paid the couple has not been announced.

When they signed the Netflix deal with their company Archewell Productions in 2020, it was reported that they had been paid $100 million. It has since been speculated that they are yet to receive the amount in full.

READ MORE Prince Harry and Meghan adopt beagle rescue dog called Mamma Mia

The couple planned to "create content that informs but also gives hope" with Netflix, saying of the deal: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

They added in their September 2020 statement: "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos, co-chief executive and chief content officer at Netflix] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

The documentary was a long-rumoured production that was confirmed on December 1 with the release of the teaser trailer. Meghan was previously working on the animated series Pearl, which has since been dropped by Netflix.

Pearl remains categorised as "in development" by IMDb, and Archewell also has a second documentary in post-production, Heart of Invictus, which follows a group of service members from around the world on their journey to compete at the Invictus Games The Hague in April this year. On January 10, Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, will be released.