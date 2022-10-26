Striped jumpers for autumn: how celebrities are adapting the trend for 2022

While the fashion world is generally agreed that stripes never go out of style whatever the season, the perennial favourite is definitely having a moment for autumn 2022.

As the weather cools, summer tops are relegated to the back of the wardrobe and jumpers and cardigans are brought out. And if you don’t have a few striped options in your sweater collection, you need to go shopping, stat.

The trend is all over social media with striped jumper hauls and styling racking up thousands of views on TikTok. The look's popularity is likely down to the fact that it is one of the easiest to pull off and accessorise, and suits men and women of all ages, sizes and body shapes.

Scroll through the gallery above to see how stars are wearing their stripes...

Stripes for 2022

For those who like to follow trends, this season’s stripes are a little different to previous designs and autumn is all about chunky stripes on oversized and comfortable knits.

As always, black and white remains the favourite, but there are plenty of statement-making styles available too.

Mix minimalist stripes with a tailored look, opting for lambswool or cashmere, while more vibrant styles work in statement fabrics such as mohair.

The trend can also be styled 1990s style in 2022 — wear it over white shirts, with the collar and tails peeping out, or tucked into culottes or an A-line skirt — an outfit Clueless's Cher Horowitz would be proud of.

How to wear the trend

Pair with jeans for a classic look a la Jennifer Garner at a weekend farmer’s market, or wear over black or faux leather leggings with a crossbody bag for an easy-to-wear everyday look. You can also opt for a Selina Gomez-inspired look by pairing an oversized jumper with a pair of black tights and boots.

Fans of Catherine, Princess of Wales’s preppy look and those who spend their days scrolling through the #oldmoneyaesthetic hashtag on TikTok are wearing their stripes draped over their shoulders — a look which screams I-just-docked-my-yacht, especially when paired with deck shoes and tailored shorts.

Stripes also work perfectly tucked into jeans folded at the ankle and paired with the very trendy chunky loafers.

Necklines are a veritable free-for-all when it comes to choosing your perfect striped sweater for autumn. Zip-up, turtleneck, collared, funnel neck, round, v-neck or roll, all styles work with this trend and are available in stores for the cooler months.

Here are 12 striped sweaters for women and men to shop now, from rainbow brights to classic monochrome...