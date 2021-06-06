'Ew! As if': Alicia Silverstone re-enacts famous 'Clueless' scene in TikTok debut

When you think of Clueless, the film that captured the zeitgeist of the 1990s, there is probably one scene (and outfit) that springs to mind.

Alicia Silverstone's character, Cher, is walking into school, pondering the dramas of the day, when she is approached by a high-school boy.

"Ew," she shouts as she pushes the boy away from her. "Get off of me!"

And then comes the now much-quoted: "As if".

Naturally, it was this very scene that Silverstone, 44, chose to re-enact to make her TikTok debut, wearing her famous yellow tartan jacket and miming along to the audio from the 1995 film.

Her son, Bear, 10, stepped in to play the anonymous boy. Unlike in the film, though, Bear got a hug and a kiss at the end, as his mother broke character.

At the time of writing, the video had been live for less than 24 hours and already attracted more than 5.8 million likes and 129,200 comments. It has been watched more than 25 million times.

Silverstone has totted up 1.3 million followers on the video-sharing platform.

Relive the original 'As if!' scene here:

The yellow tartan Dolce & Gabbana suit is almost as famous as Silverstone's character.

Speaking of the stand-out design, the actress said in an interview with Vogue last year: "At first, you see Cher is wearing a plaid Dolce & Gabbana yellow and black chequered skirt, white Mary Jane shoes, white knee-high socks, and then there’s a white T-shirt and a yellow cardigan. And then on top of it, of course, the suit jacket.

“There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version and the yellow version.”

She said director Amy Heckerling and costume designer Mona May decided to go for yellow for Cher, because “they felt that it was most appropriate for the scene”.

“It’s a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashioned way,” Silverstone said. “And it’s so absurd. Immediately, you’re transformed, you know the world you’re in because that’s not how kids dress to go to school. It’s just not. But somehow it just feels right and it works.”

Every Halloween, Silverstone gets sent pictures of people dressed up in the outfit, she said.

This is not the first time Silverstone has reached for the yellow two-piece. She dug the costume out to appear on Lip Sync Battle in June 2018, when she did a rendition of Iggy Azalea's Fancy. In the Fancy video, Azalea pays tribute to Cher, with a yellow tartan suit of her own.

Clueless, which also stars Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd, celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.