Meghan wears shoes by Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi in 'Variety' cover shoot

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore pieces by an international roster of designers for her Variety cover shoot.

The actress-turned-duchess was interviewed by the US magazine and posed for a series of photos to accompany the piece.

In one photo, taken with a garden backdrop at San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Montecito, California, she wears a cascading Carolina Herrera strapless two-tone blue dress with mirrored leather Adriana stiletto sandals by Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

On the cover, she is wearing a black V-neck blouse by Giorgio Armani with a gold choker by American jewellery designer Jennifer Fisher.

The cover image is not the first time the duchess has worn an Armani design in a high-profile media appearance. In March last year, she chose to wear a black-and-white Armani dress for her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Earlier this year, the dress was named 2021's Dress of the Year by the Fashion Museum Bath in England.

In a softly-shot image by Ramona Rosales, Meghan is looking directly towards the camera, standing against a backdrop of foliage. Her hair is styled in a middle parting with long, loose waves and she is wearing a beige belted jumpsuit by Max Mara, along with a gold cuff, which is another Jennifer Fisher design, and the Cartier Love bracelet that she is seen wearing frequently.

She is also wearing a black onyx Orb ring by Khiry, an Afro-futurist jewellery brand by artist and designer Jameel Mohammed. According to the brand's website, Khiry was founded in 2016 to "subvert the conventions of luxury". Through the jewellery designs, the brand aims to create a "seductive narrative to make pointed statements about the value of black life and culture".

In an image used inside the magazine, she wore a pink and white Jason Wu gown, with her Cartier bracelet and more Khiry designs — the gold Khartoum stack rings. And to accompany a green satin Galvan London dress, she wore red and green stone drop earrings by Los Angeles jewellery and fragrance brand Mondo Mondo.

The cover was originally expected to be unveiled in mid-September, however it was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The feature was retrospectively updated and opens with the line, "The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that."

Meghan speaks openly about her mourning and relationship with the queen in the feature.

"There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she told the magazine.

"Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband'."

She said that since the death of Queen Elizabeth, she has "reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

Following the death of the queen, Meghan wore a pair of pearl earrings that she was gifted by the late monarch, ahead of their first joint engagement together.