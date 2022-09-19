Duchess of Sussex wears earrings given to her by Queen Elizabeth to funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings, which were a gift from Queen Elizabeth II, to the monarch's funeral.

The simple diamond and pearl studded earrings were given to the duchess after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

The duchess wore the earrings to her first joint engagement with the queen in June 2018. They visited Cheshire for the opening of a bridge and a theatre.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II, during their first royal engagement on June 14, 2018. The duchess wore the pearl and diamond studs that were a gift from the queen. Getty Images

She spoke about the earrings in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year, describing the gift as "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace", and saying the queen was "warm and inviting".

With the pearl earrings, the duchess wore a black caped Stella McCartney dress with a Stephen Jones for Dior hat and a Cartier Love bracelet. The dress is the black version of a navy Stella McCartney dress that she wore to attend Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday celebrations in 2018.

Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022. AP

Meghan wore the same pair of earrings last week when she visited Westminster Hall with Prince Harry to pay their respects while the queen was lying in state on September 14.

It is traditional for members of the British royal family to wear pearls as mourning jewellery. The practice dates back to Queen Victoria, who only wore pearl and black jewellery after the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a pair of earrings made from Bahraini pearls for the funeral. The earrings are a part of the royal collection, and she wore the same earrings she for Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The earrings were made from a selection of seven pearls given to Queen Elizabeth for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 by Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Each earring features one brilliant-cut round diamond, four small round diamonds and three baguette-cut diamonds, with the Bahraini pearl dangling below.

