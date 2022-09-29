How to watch Paris Fashion Week spring/summer shows online

Following New York, London and Milan, all eyes are now on Paris as the final stop on the fashion week calendar for spring/summer showcases.

In the past, fashion weeks were invite-only events, with industry insiders gaining access to shows. However, they are now open to everyone with brands streaming their shows for free online.

Some top names, including Dior and Saint Laurent, have already held their shows at Paris Fashion Week, which began on Monday. But there are still a lot more shows to catch from the nine-day event, including Chanel, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. Celebrity sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's label, The Row, will also return to Paris.

Another show that will be closely watched will be by Issey Miyake, the label's first since its namesake founder and designer died last month aged 89. There's also Off-White, the brand led by Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021 after battling a rare form of cancer. Designer Ib Kamara, who was named in May as the label's image and art director, will showcase his first collection for the brand this week.

Here are some of the top shows you can stream online:

Thursday, September 29

Schiaparelli (2pm UAE)

Steeped in surrealism, artistic director Daniel Roseberry has taken this fashion house, founded by Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1920s, to weird and wonderful places in contemporary times. Expect a visual feast that's bold yet timeless.

Chloe (4pm UAE)

Known for its strict tailoring and bohemian femininity, designer Gabriela Hearst, who joined the storied French house as creative director in 2020, will showcase her ready-to-wear collection.

Off-White (9pm UAE)

One to watch, all eyes will be on Kamara to see how he takes Abloh's label forward. Known for challenging the norms of masculinity and menswear, the designer's previous works are often inspired by his roots in Sierra Leone, as well as pan-African cultures.

Off-White will stream the show, themed "progress is in process", on its website, as well as dedicated app.