Paris Fashion Week: Hailey Bieber and Blackpink's Rose sit front row for Saint Laurent

Whenever creative director Anthony Vaccarello delivers a new Saint Laurent collection, it is a seismic event, so it is little surprise that so many braved the rain for Tuesday's spring/summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Watching on from the front row was model Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer Justin, as well as Rose from one of South Korea's hottest bands, Blackpink.

Also spotted was actress Zoe Kravitz, alongside actress Bruna Marquezine, the partner of the footballer Neymar.

Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2023 fashion show. AP

Model Anja Rubik, who has been a muse to the designer Vaccarello long before he joined the house of Saint Laurent, also turned up, as well as a tranche of modelling royalty, including Kate Moss, Shalom Harlow — who found fame as the model being spray-painted at the spring / summer 1999 show by Alexander McQueen — and Jerry Hall with her daughter Georgia May Jagger.

Model Eva Herzigova donned a full-length coat for the event, posing for the cameras with ex-model Carla Bruni, who is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Also at the event was Baptiste Giabiconi, who was the favourite model of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The show saw Vaccarello embrace the slinky sleekness of the 1980s with a pared-back presentation in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. The creative director offered looks based around a similar slim-line silhouette, with form-fitting tube dresses, belted silky pyjama suits and jackets with shoulder pads, which moved into leather blousons and a floor-grazing wool coat with squared-off shoulders.

For the first big day of Paris Fashion Week, the two biggest names presenting could not have been more different, with Dior focusing on artisanal looks in contrast to Saint Laurent's homage to the 1980s.

