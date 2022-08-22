Nine times Jennifer Lopez has worn a wedding dress, from real life to Hollywood

For the second nuptials — the pair were first married in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16 — the newly-weds threw a big party and set an all-white theme. While details remain scant about the bride's gown — the third she has worn to marry Affleck — we do know it was a custom-made, feather-trimmed, mermaid gown by American designer Ralph Lauren.

This isn't the first time the actress has walked down the aisle — both on and off screen — and so Lopez has some experience putting together the perfect wedding outfit.

Ojani Noa

For her first wedding in February 1997, to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, Lopez wore a simple, lace column dress and added white flowers to her hair. Noa wore a matching button hole, and she carried a bouquet of white roses.

'The Wedding Planner'

For her role in the 2001 film The Wedding Planner, Lopez briefly wore a simple off-the-shoulder dress for the wedding. However, in true cinematic fashion, she called off the ceremony because she was in love with someone else. The same boat-necked style was eventually chosen by Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Cris Judd

In September 2001, Lopez wed one of her backing dancers, Cris Judd, who was in the music video for her song, Love Don't Cost a Thing. Wearing a pale ivory gown by Valentino, with beaded, sheer sleeves and a train, Lopez also wore minimal make-up, while Judd wore a traditional morning suit.

'Enough'

In the 2002 thriller Enough, the audience watches Lopez's character Slim Hiller marry a man called Mitch (Billy Campbell), who turns out to be abusive, forcing her character to flee for her life. The slinky strapless wedding gown she wore, with a dramatic, plunging front, was also memorable.

Marc Anthony

Barely six months after breaking up with Ben Affleck, in June 2004 Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony. While no images were ever released of the wedding, we do know that Lopez wore a Vera Wang gown and Neil Lane jewellery, and the ceremony was held in the backyard of her Beverly Hills home.

The closest the public ever got to getting a sneak peek was when the pair starred together in the 2006 drama El Cantante, about salsa legend Hector Lavoe and his wife Nilda "Puchi" Lavoe. One scene showed Lopez in a 1960s, cream A-line wedding dress.

Ben Affleck

For her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck on July 16, which happened almost 20 years after they first got engaged, Lopez wore not one, but two dresses. The first was a sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress that she described as being from "an old movie".

"I've had this dress for so many years," she wrote in her On the J.Lo newsletter. "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

Ben Affleck x 2

For her second dress, Lopez switched into a spring / summer 2023 Bridal Collection gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. Next to an image of her wearing the white, off-the-shoulder lace, Lopez wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

'Marry Me'

In a case of life imitating art, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad created the spectacular rose gold metallic gown Lopez wore in the 2022 film Marry Me. Described as "extremely heavy", it comprised nine layers of silk taffeta, padded with horsehair and tulle, and was covered with hand sewn beading.

Speaking to Variety, costume designer Caroline Duncan explained that "the dress weighed 95 pounds and required five people to transport it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out of it, but it gave the dress that volume".

Ben Affleck x 3

For the most recent nuptials, Lopez is thought to have worn a custom gown by American designer Ralph Lauren. Fitting with the all-white theme that even guests followed, the dress was in crisp white, a flattering mermaid cut and trimmed with feathers. With a long train, the dress was also paired with a long, sheer veil.

