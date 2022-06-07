Six swimsuit trends for summer 2022: scuba-style, ruffles, belted and more

Summer is here. And, whether you’re staying in the UAE or jetting off to cooler climes, a new swimsuit is a must.

With more choice than ever in swimwear, there are plenty of styles to choose from to suit all tastes, shapes and budgets.

This season there are more one-piece options than ever before, as designers and high-street brands wise up to the creativity and experimentation that can go into creating stylish swimsuits.

Among the various shapes and sizes are plenty of trendy touches, cute accessories and statement detailing to make you standout poolside.

With styles to suit all shapes, sizes and budgets, the one-piece swimsuit has never been more fashionable or versatile. Photo: Pretty Little Thing, Apostolos Vamouras, Sun of a Beach

The one-shoulder style is big for summer 2022, with additional fashion points awarded for mixing and matching with other trends such as cut-outs or belts. Look to Versace, Mint Velvet or Pretty Little Thing for inspiration.

The belted trend crosses over with one-shoulder looks, but works to create a silhouette and add luxurious touches with either ornate or simple accessories.

Not ideal for anyone spending hours working on their tan, but undeniably one of the most popular styles at beach and pool clubs the world over, cut-out looks just keep getting more innovative, with slashes and snips creating original and eye-catching designs. Jonathan Simkhai, Zara and Rio de Sol are cut-out masters.

This one-piece from Zara (Dh219) ticks 2022's one-shoulder and cut-out swimsuit trends. Photo: Zara

One of the most flattering ways to tie a swimsuit to suit an array of shapes, halter neck looks manage to both evoke 1920s flair and move beyond the classic to encompass choker-style and spaghetti straps. Go for vibrant shades from Adriana Degreas, Brigitte or Sun of a Beach.

Ruffles are a chic way to add attention-grabbing details, and this season’s looks range from over-the-top Camren Miranda-styles, to low-key flat-fronted accents. Look for high end and high street pieces, from Maygel Coronel at Bloomingdale's or Trendyol at Namshi.

Scuba-style swimsuits are a firm favourite this season and help to block out harmful UV rays. By combining the freedom and security of a wetsuit with the style touches of a fashion one-piece, the scuba-style swimsuit is a season favourite. Pretty Little Thing, Abysse and Marysia have you covered, literally.