Best-dressed stars at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are known for being a fairly relaxed awards ceremony. So when it comes to dressing for a laid-back red carpet event, the biggest names in Hollywood chose statement two-pieces, chic jumpsuits and cute mini-dresses and skirts, sartorially steering away from ballgowns.

Olivia Rodrigo, 19, who won Best Music Documentary for her project Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, wore a semi-sheer black Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Sticking to the all-black memo, Generation Award winner Jennifer Lopez wore a black Monot dress, with a leather waistcoat top, and Jenna Ortega opted for an off-shoulder Valentino mini dress.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. AFP

Vanessa Hudgens wore not one, but seven dresses over the course of the evening, including one cobalt blue mini-dress with a flowing train to walk the red carpet.

There were pops of block colour to be seen from a number of stars, including Lana Condor in a hot pink Valentino look, and Boman Martinez-Reid, who wore neon yellow Balenciaga.

The awards took place in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Spider-Man: No Way Home was leading with seven nominations. It took home Best Movie, and the film’s star Tom Holland won for Best Performance in a Movie. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, it was the biggest film of the year and a fan favourite, but was largely overlooked by the major awards shows.

Full list of winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:

Scripted categories:

Best Movie

Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Winner: Euphoria

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Inventing Anna

Loki

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Winner: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothee Chalamet, Dune

Best Performance in a Show

Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Best Hero

Winner: Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

Winner: Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City

Colin Farrell, The Batman

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Winner: Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedic Performance

Winner: Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Breakthrough Performance

Winner: Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Best Fight

Winner: Cassie vs Maddy, Euphoria

Black Widow vs Widows, Black Widow

Guy vs Dude, Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

Winner: Jenna Ortega, Scream

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

Winner: Loki —Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project — Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City — Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

Winner: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Song

Winner: On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Jennifer Hudson

Just Look Up, Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

Little Star, Dominic Fike

We Don't Talk About Bruno, Encanto cast

Best Musical Moment

Winner: Dance With Me — Heartstopper

Wrecking Ball — Bridgerton

Million to One — Cinderella

The Moment of Truth — Cobra Kai

Dynamite — Emily in Paris

We Don’t Talk About Bruno — Encanto

Holding Out For a Hero — Euphoria

Rose Song — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disco Fever — House of Gucci

Original Score — Halo

Downtown — Last Night in Soho

Do Ya Wanna Taste It? — Peacemaker

Therapy — Tick, Tick … Boom!

Nobody Like U — Turning Red

America — West Side Story

This Is How We Do It — Yellowjackets

Unscripted categories

Best Docu-Reality Series

Winner: Selling Sunset

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singe

Best Lifestyle Show

Winner: Selena + Chef

Bar Rescue

Dr Pimple Popper

Making It

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Winner: The D'Amelio Show

Hart to Hear

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star

Winner: Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Chris 'CT' Tamburello, The Challenge

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Reality Romance

Winner: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Talk/Topical Show

Winner: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Host

Winner: Kelly Clarkson

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

Winner: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

Winner: Bosco vs Lady Camden, RuPaul's Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton, the salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs Ciara Miller vs Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Return

Winner: Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul's Drag Race All Star

Sher, Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming

Best Music Documentary

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

The Beatles: Get Back