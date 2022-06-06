Best-dressed stars at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are known for being a fairly relaxed awards ceremony. So when it comes to dressing for a laid-back red carpet event, the biggest names in Hollywood chose statement two-pieces, chic jumpsuits and cute mini-dresses and skirts, sartorially steering away from ballgowns.
Olivia Rodrigo, 19, who won Best Music Documentary for her project Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, wore a semi-sheer black Jean Paul Gaultier dress.
Sticking to the all-black memo, Generation Award winner Jennifer Lopez wore a black Monot dress, with a leather waistcoat top, and Jenna Ortega opted for an off-shoulder Valentino mini dress.
Vanessa Hudgens wore not one, but seven dresses over the course of the evening, including one cobalt blue mini-dress with a flowing train to walk the red carpet.
There were pops of block colour to be seen from a number of stars, including Lana Condor in a hot pink Valentino look, and Boman Martinez-Reid, who wore neon yellow Balenciaga.
The awards took place in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Spider-Man: No Way Home was leading with seven nominations. It took home Best Movie, and the film’s star Tom Holland won for Best Performance in a Movie. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, it was the biggest film of the year and a fan favourite, but was largely overlooked by the major awards shows.
Full list of winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:
Scripted categories:
Best Movie
Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Adam Project
The Batman
Best Show
Winner: Euphoria
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Inventing Anna
Loki
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson, The Batman
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Timothee Chalamet, Dune
Best Performance in a Show
Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Best Hero
Winner: Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villain
Winner: Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City
Colin Farrell, The Batman
James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti, You
Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
Winner: Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
Winner: Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
John Cena, Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Breakthrough Performance
Winner: Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Best Fight
Winner: Cassie vs Maddy, Euphoria
Black Widow vs Widows, Black Widow
Guy vs Dude, Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
Winner: Jenna Ortega, Scream
Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
Mia Goth, X
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
Winner: Loki —Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project — Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City — Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the Hookup
Winner: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Song
Winner: On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Jennifer Hudson
Just Look Up, Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
Little Star, Dominic Fike
We Don't Talk About Bruno, Encanto cast
Best Musical Moment
Winner: Dance With Me — Heartstopper
Wrecking Ball — Bridgerton
Million to One — Cinderella
The Moment of Truth — Cobra Kai
Dynamite — Emily in Paris
We Don’t Talk About Bruno — Encanto
Holding Out For a Hero — Euphoria
Rose Song — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Disco Fever — House of Gucci
Original Score — Halo
Downtown — Last Night in Soho
Do Ya Wanna Taste It? — Peacemaker
Therapy — Tick, Tick … Boom!
Nobody Like U — Turning Red
America — West Side Story
This Is How We Do It — Yellowjackets
Unscripted categories
Best Docu-Reality Series
Winner: Selling Sunset
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Competition Series
Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singe
Best Lifestyle Show
Winner: Selena + Chef
Bar Rescue
Dr Pimple Popper
Making It
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
Winner: The D'Amelio Show
Hart to Hear
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Best Reality Star
Winner: Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Chris 'CT' Tamburello, The Challenge
Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Reality Romance
Winner: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Talk/Topical Show
Winner: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Host
Winner: Kelly Clarkson
Charlamagne Tha God
Gordon Ramsay
Rob Dyrdek
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Breakthrough Social Star
Winner: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Best Fight
Winner: Bosco vs Lady Camden, RuPaul's Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton, the salad toss fight, The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs Ciara Miller vs Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Return
Winner: Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love
Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul's Drag Race All Star
Sher, Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming
Best Music Documentary
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
The Beatles: Get Back