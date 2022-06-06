MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: full list of winners

Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honour at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart — the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me,” said Lopez, who nabbed this year’s Generation Award. She also took home Best Song — a new category — for the track On My Way from the Marry Me soundtrack.

MTV’s youth-focused celebration of film and TV offered a lighter, breezier awards show, with 26 categories in gender-neutral categories such as Best Villain and Best Kiss. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, US. Reuters

Lopez shed tears as she thanked fans, her longtime manager and children for “teaching me to love”, bringing the audience to their feet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“I want to thank the people who gave me this life,” said Lopez, 52, later adding, “You’re only as good as the people who you work with. But if you’re lucky, they make you better. I’ve been very lucky in that regard.”

Lopez’s first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Color. She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in Selena in 1997. She would go on to appear in such films including Anaconda, Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Hustlers and her latest, Marry Me.

As a singer, Lopez has earned success on the pop and Latin charts with several hit songs and albums. She released her multi-hit debut On the 6 in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like If You Had My Love, All I Have and the remixes of I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny.

And in 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

Big winners on the night

Spider-Man: No Way Home entered the awards as the leading nominee with seven. It took home Best Movie, and the film’s star Tom Holland won for Best Performance in a Movie. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, it was the biggest film of the year and a fan favourite, but was largely overlooked by the major awards shows.

Olivia Rodrigo reacts after winning the Best Music Documentary Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Reuters

Zendaya won for Best Performance in a Show for her role in Euphoria, which came away with Best Show. The HBO series also won new category, Here for the Hookup.

Early in the broadcast, singer Olivia Rodrigo, 19, won Best Music Documentary for her project Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u. Rodrigo, who won three Grammys this year including Best New Artist, spoke about the importance of creating the film, which involves a road trip, live performances and reflections on her debut album Sour.

“I made driving home 2 u for the fans, especially those who couldn’t come to see me on tour,” Rodrigo said.

'Comedic genius. C'mon are you kidding?'

Jack Black also received a career achievement award, Comic Genius. He ran onstage and seemed almost out of breathe before giving his acceptance speech.

“I need a little blast of oxygen,” he said before rattling off several films he starred in, such as School of Rock and Jumanji.

US actor Jack Black arrives on stage to accept the Comedic Genius Award. AFP

“Comedic genius. C’mon are you kidding? For what?” Black said. “I don’t deserve this, but I’ll take it.”

The ceremony kicked off with Loki star Sophia Di Martino winning Breakthrough Performance for her role as Sylvie on the Disney Plus television series. After the actor claimed her trophy, she talked about being nine months pregnant when she was offered the role, and her baby being only three months old when she started filming.

“It’s been quite the journey, so this really means a lot to me,” she said. “Thank you to the audience. It’s all for you. Thank you for letting Sylvie into your imaginations.”

Daniel Radcliffe won Best Villain for his portrayal of a billionaire in the adventure comedy The Lost City.

Daniel Radcliffe who won the Best Villain Award, accepts his award virtually. Reuters

Diplo and Swae Lee performed Tupelo Shuffle from the upcoming Elvis biopic from director Baz Luhrmann.

Full list of winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:

Best Movie

"Dune"

"Scream"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" - WINNER

"The Adam Project"

"The Batman"

Best Show

"Squid Game"

"Euphoria" - WINNER

"Ted Lasso"

"Inventing Anna"

"Loki"

"Yellowstone"

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Robert Pattinson,"The Batman"

Sandra Bullock, "The Lost City"

Timothee Chalamet, "Dune"

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" - WINNER

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Kelly Reilly, "Yellowstone"

Lily James,"Pam & Tommy"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" - WINNER

Best Hero

Daniel Craig,"No Time to Die"

Oscar Isaac, "Moon Knight"

Scarlett Johansson,"Black Widow" - WINNER

Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Villain

Colin Farrell, "The Batman"

Daniel Radcliffe, "The Lost City" - WINNER

James Jude Courtney, "Halloween Kills"

Victoria Pedretti, "You"

Willem Dafoe, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, "Euphoria"

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, "Emily in Paris"

Poopies & the snake, "Jackass Forever" - WINNER

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, "The Batman"

Tom Holland & Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

John Cena, "Peacemaker"

Johnny Knoxville, "Jackass Forever"

Megan Stalter, "Hacks"

Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy" - WINNER

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Sophia Di Martino, "Loki" - WINNER

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows, "Black Widow"

Cassie vs. Maddy, "Euphoria" - WINNER

Guy vs. Dude, "Free Guy"

Shang-Chi bus fight, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Spider-Men end battle, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega, "Scream" - WINNER

Kyle Richards, "Halloween Kills"

Mia Goth, "X"

Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Sadie Sink, "Fear Street: Part Two 1978"

Best Team

"Loki, "Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson - WINNER

"Only Murders in the Building," Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

"The Adam Project," Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

"The Lost City," Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Hear for the Hookup

"Euphoria" - WINNER

"Never Have I Ever"

"Pam & Tommy"

"Sex/Life"

"Sex Lives of College Girls"

Best Song

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," Jennifer Hudson

"Just Look Up," Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

"Little Star," Dominic Fike

"On My Way (Marry Me)," Jennifer Lopez - WINNER

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Encanto" cast

Unscripted categories

Best Docu-Reality Series

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

"Selling Sunset" - WINNER

"Summer House"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Best Competition Series

"American Idol"

"Dancing with the Stars"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" - WINNER

"The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"

"The Masked Singer"

Best Lifestyle Show

"Bar Rescue"

"Dr. Pimple Popper"

"Making It"

"Selena + Chef" - WINNER

"Queer Eye"

Best New Unscripted Series

"Hart to Heart"

"Teen Mom: Family Reunion"

"The D'Amelio Show" - WINNER

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip"

"Queen of the Universe"

Best Reality Star

Chris "CT" Tamburello, "The Challenge"

Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset" - WINNER

Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"

Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Willow Pill, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, "Bachelor in Paradise"

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days" - WINNER

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules"

Yandy & Mendeecees, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Best Talk/Topical Show

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Drew Barrymore Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" - WINNER

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson - WINNER

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok - WINNER

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, "RuPaul's Drag Race" - WINNER

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton -- Salad toss fight, "The Real Housewives of Potomac"

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel, "The Big Shot with Bethenny"

Kylie Sonique Love, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"

Paris Hilton, "Cooking with Paris" & "Paris in Love" - WINNER

Sher, "Ex on the Beach"

Tami Roman, "The Real World Homecoming"

Best Music Documentary

"JANET JACKSON."

"jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"

"Oasis Knebworth 1996"

"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u" - WINNER

"The Beatles: Get Back"