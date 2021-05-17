MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision', Chadwick Boseman and Sacha Baron Cohen win at the live ceremony

Marvel superhero series WandaVision was the big winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, as Sacha Baron Cohen poked fun at his recent Oscars loss, with a little help from Borat, Bruno and the gang.

WandaVision, which takes characters from Marvel's record-breaking superhero blockbuster films and shifts the action to the Disney+ streaming platform, won four awards at the Los Angeles ceremony, including Best Show.

The oddball-but-acclaimed series set in a bizarre, sitcom-inspired world also bagged Best Performance in a Show for its star Elizabeth Olsen, Best Villain for Kathryn Hahn, and the Best Fight award.

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn react while accepting the Best Fight award for 'WandaVision' during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on May 16, 2021. Reuters

"This is bananas, this whole thing, this whole year has been so trippy," said Hahn, one of several stars to refer to the pandemic's impact, with the live in-person award show taking place in Hollywood a year after the previous iteration was cancelled.

Chadwick Boseman, who surprisingly failed to posthumously win best actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at last month's Oscars, was honoured for Best Performance in a Movie.

The awards do not differentiate between male and female actors, and have been honouring Hollywood since 1992 with golden popcorn statuettes for unconventional categories, including Best Kiss.

Taking place at the start of the summer blockbuster season, and voted for online by the public, the awards tend to recognise more mainstream and commercial favourites than other ceremonies.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the conclusion to Netflix's trilogy of teenage romantic comedies adapted from Jenny Han's young adult novels, was named Best Movie.

Baron Cohen won a non-competitive award, accepting it in a video that showed him arguing with his own various comic (and frequently inappropriate) personas, such as Borat and Ali G.

Sacha Baron Cohen receives the Comedic Genius Award during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, California on May 16, 2021. Reuters

"Right, before anyone else does it, I am officially cancelling myself," joked Baron Cohen.

"I was actually really looking forward to this after losing at the Oscars. You can keep it. Go on, you're a caricature," he told his Austrian fashionista alter-ego Bruno, handing over his statuette.

Baron Cohen had been nominated for Best Supporting Male in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, but failed to win either Academy Award.

Scarlett Johansson was also honoured for her career by MTV on Sunday.

The inaugural MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted event celebrating reality television will take place on Monday.

Full list of MTV Movie and TV Awards – Scripted winners:

Best Movie: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show: WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Performance in a Show: Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Best Hero: Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Best Kiss: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance: Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Best Villain: Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Breakthrough Performance: Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Fight: WandaVision, Wanda vs Agatha

Most Frightened Performance: Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor

Best Duo: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

- Additional reporting from AFP

Kamindu Mendis bio Full name: Pasqual Handi Kamindu Dilanka Mendis Born: September 30, 1998 Age: 20 years and 26 days Nationality: Sri Lankan Major teams Sri Lanka's Under 19 team Batting style: Left-hander Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin and slow left-arm orthodox (that's right!)

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Most memorable achievement: Leading my first city-wide charity campaign in Toronto holds a special place in my heart. It was for Amnesty International’s Stop Violence Against Women program and showed me the power of how communities can come together in the smallest ways to have such wide impact. Favourite film: Childhood favourite would be Disney’s Jungle Book and classic favourite Gone With The Wind. Favourite book: To Kill A Mockingbird for a timeless story on justice and courage and Harry Potters for my love of all things magical. Favourite quote: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill Favourite food: Dim sum Favourite place to travel to: Anywhere with natural beauty, wildlife and awe-inspiring sunsets.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Juvenile arthritis Along with doctors, families and teachers can help pick up cases of arthritis in children.

Most types of childhood arthritis are known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA causes pain and inflammation in one or more joints for at least six weeks.

Dr Betina Rogalski said "The younger the child the more difficult it into pick up the symptoms. If the child is small, it may just be a bit grumpy or pull its leg a way or not feel like walking,” she said.

According to The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases in US, the most common symptoms of juvenile arthritis are joint swelling, pain, and stiffness that doesn’t go away. Usually it affects the knees, hands, and feet, and it’s worse in the morning or after a nap.

Limping in the morning because of a stiff knee, excessive clumsiness, having a high fever and skin rash are other symptoms. Children may also have swelling in lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body.

Arthritis in children can cause eye inflammation and growth problems and can cause bones and joints to grow unevenly.

In the UK, about 15,000 children and young people are affected by arthritis.

