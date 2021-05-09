Glenn Close on eight Oscar nods with no wins: 'I am not a loser'

Though Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars without any wins, the distinguished actress wants to make one thing clear: she is not a loser.

Close has been nominated for Best Actress four times and she competed for her fourth Best Supporting Actress honour at last month's Academy Awards.

When Minari star Youn Yuh-jung won the prize, the Los Angeles Times published an article with the headline: "After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win."

It prompted Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson to tweet in Close's defence: “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville."

I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville. — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) April 26, 2021

However, Close, 74, told the Associated Press she did not see the article or Paulson's tweet, but said: "First of all, I don't think I'm a loser.

“Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honoured for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?

“And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, ‘Who is the worst dressed?' And, you know, ‘Who made the worst speech?' Forget it. It’s not what it’s about."

Close's illustrious and revered career includes mostly wins at major awards shows. She is a three-time winner at the Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Awards. She's earned three Grammy nominations and competed at the Oscars with the films The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife and Hillbilly Elegy.

Close said a year after being homebound because of the pandemic, she really enjoyed seeing her peers at the socially distanced Academy Awards.

"It was wonderful. I mean, they were very strict," she said. "We were tested as we had to be. But I'll tell you what I loved about the Oscars ... you got to talk to people whose work you had seen and loved. I got to talk to the wonderful Korean woman who won in my category; got to meet Maria [Bakalova], who was also in my category, the wonderful young actress from Bulgaria.

"And that's what we need to do. You need to be able to mix with your own kind and ... be able to express your appreciation and how much you've been inspired by them. And that meant a lot, I think, to everybody."

All the winners from the 2021 Oscars:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Peter Spears, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey Best Picture: 'Nomadland' cast and producers, from left: Peter Spears, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. AP Photo (Associated Press)

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

