Oscars 2021: all of the winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards have wrapped for the night.

An Oscars like no other in recent history, the ceremony took place at Los Angeles's Union Station, with no musical performances or montages to break up the show, and no host to tie the event together.

With three awards, the evening belonged to Nomadland, much like the rest of the awards season. The film won Best Picture, as well as Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sound of Metal, Soul, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father all won two awards apiece.

British actor Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar, but was not at the ceremony, or the London screening, to pick up his award. The Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-jung for Minari, respectively.

2021 Oscar winners in full:

Best Picture

WINNER: Nomadland

The Father

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director

WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Best Director during the 93rd Academy Awards. EPA

Best Actress

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Youn Yuh-jung, winner of Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards. EPA

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: The Father

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami ...

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Soul

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

International Feature Film

WINNER: Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Original Song

WINNER: Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io si (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se)

Speak Now from One Night in Miami ...

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

HER, winner of Best Original Song for 'Fight For You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' at the 93rd Academy Awards. Reuters

Best Original Score

WINNER: Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Live Action Short Film

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Sound Mixing

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Make-up and Styling

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Mank

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

WINNER: Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

The Father

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Sound of Metal

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Tenet

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Pinocchio

Mulan

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

