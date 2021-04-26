Oscars 2021: all of the winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards have wrapped for the night.
An Oscars like no other in recent history, the ceremony took place at Los Angeles's Union Station, with no musical performances or montages to break up the show, and no host to tie the event together.
With three awards, the evening belonged to Nomadland, much like the rest of the awards season. The film won Best Picture, as well as Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sound of Metal, Soul, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father all won two awards apiece.
British actor Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar, but was not at the ceremony, or the London screening, to pick up his award. The Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-jung for Minari, respectively.
2021 Oscar winners in full:
Best Picture
WINNER: Nomadland
The Father
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Director
WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Actress
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: The Father
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami ...
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
International Feature Film
WINNER: Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Original Song
WINNER: Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io si (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se)
Speak Now from One Night in Miami ...
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
WINNER: Soul
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Live Action Short Film
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best Documentary Feature
WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Best Sound Mixing
WINNER: Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Make-up and Styling
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Mank
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
WINNER: Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
The Father
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Sound of Metal
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Tenet
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio
Mulan
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
WINNER: Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
