Natasha Poonawalla attends amfAR Gala Cannes with 'British Vogue' editor Edward Enninful

The annual amfAR Gala returned to Cannes on Thursday, coinciding with the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The high-profile event draws stars from around the world to raise money for the organisation, which helps to fund research into Aids.

This year’s event was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and had a number of A-listers turn out to walk the red carpet.

Among the stars in attendance were Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Ciara and Eva Longoria.

'British Vogue' editor Edward Enninful and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla at the annual amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. AFP

Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla attended alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Poonawalla wore a green embellished gown from the Gucci Love Parade show that featured a flowing cape and feathered trim.

Models Stella Maxwell, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Jourdan Dunn were in attendance, as were Ashley Graham and Candice Swanepoel.

The event honoured veteran actor Robert De Niro, who was on hand to accept his award in person, looking sharp in a classic tuxedo.

Elsewhere, there was a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld and a performance by Ricky Martin, who played classics including Livin’ La Vida Loca.

Scroll through the gallery above to see pictures from the red carpet.

The ball is held annually at Cannes, which is running until Saturday. The 11-day festival is among the biggest in Hollywood’s calendar, and has so far featured several high-profile premieres, including Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Lurhmann’s biopic, Elvis.

The premiere of Nicolas Bedos' Mascarade, starring Pierre Niney and Marine Vacth, will be held on Friday.