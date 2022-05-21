Cannes Film Festival fashion: stars dazzle the red carpet on day four

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, with celebrities from around the world flocking to the South of France to celebrate the best of the movie industry.

On day four, the screenings of Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille ans a t'attendre) and Frere et soeur (Brother and Sister) had a number A-list attendees.

Marion Cotillard, the star of Frere et soeur, walked the red carpet in a black Chanel playsuit, joined by members of the film's cast and crew, including Max Baissette de Malglaive, Cosmina Stratan, Patrick Timsit, Arnaud Desplechin, Melvil Poupaud, Benjamin Siksou and Francis Leplay.

Also walking the Frere et soeur red carpet were Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, who wore a navy Chanel gown; Spanish actress Rossy de Palma, who made a statement in bright pink Valentino; and French singer Eddy de Pretto, clad in a peach pleather suit.

Cotillard stars in the French drama about feuding siblings brought back together by the death of their parents, directed by Cannes veteran Desplechin.

Maryam Egal, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Idris Elba and Eve Elba after the screening of 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20. EPA

At the Three Thousand Years of Longing screening, its star Idris Elba walked the red carpet with his wife Sabrina Elba and their family members, and co-star Tilda Swinton.

The George Miller-directed film has been adapted from the mythical short story The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye, part of a collection by the same name, by British novelist AS Byatt.

Swinton wore Chanel for the red carpet event, joined by model Alessandra Ambrosio, who shimmered in silver Alberta Ferretti; Poppy Delevingne, who wore silver Dolce & Gabbana; and Iranian TV host Diala Makki, who was in a gown by Georges Hobeika.

The film's red carpet was the scene of a protest by a Ukrainian woman, who was speaking out against sexual violence towards women during the war with Russia.

The woman, who has not been named, took her clothes off on the red carpet, revealing the words, "Stop raping us", on her torso, with the colours of the Ukrainian flag. She was removed from the red carpet by a team of security guards.