All the best fashion from the pre-Oscars parties: Chanel to Saint Laurent

Hollywood is out in force this week, not just for the 94th Academy Awards, but also for all the glamorous pre-Oscars parties that are taking up stars' schedules.

From Chanel to Saint Laurent, to the annual Women in Film party and Vanity Fair's night for pretty young things, every evening in the lead-up to the main event has had one glitzy do after another.



Fashion brand Saint Laurent held its first pre-Oscars party, hosting an invite-only dinner that read like a who's who of Oscars nominees.

Zendaya attends the SAINT LAURENT Pre-Oscars Event Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello in Los Angeles, California.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Al Pacino, Bill Murray, Kid Laroi, Adwoa Aboah and Dave Franco were among those who made an appearance.

Chanel and Charles Finch's annual pre-Oscars party didn't lack for star power, either, with Kate Beckinsale, Kristen Stewart, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Lily James on the guest list.

Oscar winners HER and producer Cathy Shulman hosted Women in Film's 15th annual pre-Oscars party, where nominated partygoers included The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, plus cinematographer Ari Wegner, alongside Coda writer-director Sian Heder. West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Belfast producers Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy and Tamar Thomas were all there, too.

Olivia Culpo, Alexandra Daddario and Coco Jones were wowing guests with their outfits at Vanity Fair's Vanities Party: a Night for Young Hollywood, among others.

Meanwhile, CAA's pre-Oscars bash had the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift and Rege-Jean Page milling around looking smart.

Gayle King, left, and Tiffany Haddish attend the CAA pre-Oscar party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

Some faces could be seen at more than one event. Kravitz, for example, was at the Saint Laurent do, as well as the CAA's, where she could be seen dancing with Swift.

Bieber hit both events, too, while Tiffany Haddish could be seen at the CAA event and the Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith dinner, where she was spotted with celebrated director Ava DuVernay.