Jessica Chastain's fashion evolution in 54 images: old Hollywood glamour to edgier style

Charting Jessica Chastain’s style over the past decade and a half is a challenge simply because it is entirely timeless.

The California-born actress, 44, has been a red carpet regular since the launch of her career in the mid-2000s. This year is no different, the award season stalwart has a string of wins and nominations under her belt for her turn in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Chastain has historically favoured old Hollywood glamour for her red carpet appearances, with full skirts, flowing trains and strapless bodices among her go-to cuts, in luxurious silk, lace and brocade fabrics. The vintage-esque dresses are offset by the Scenes from a Marriage star’s flowing auburn hair, often styled into long, loose curls. She also has a penchant for colour-blocked hues, with vibrant red, yellow and blue in her wardrobe.

Jessica Chastain wore a design by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad during the 2019 'It Chapter Two' press tour. AP Photo

When it comes to her favourite fashion houses she has been known to wear pieces by Lebanese designers, including Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, and often turns to the likes of Gucci, Dior, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and Prada are also among her pick of the costumiers.

In recent years, Chastain’s style has veered into edgier territory. While she is still no stranger to a golden-era-worthy gown, she has also been known to wear statement suits over bandeau crop tops, backless dresses, plunging necklines and metallic pantsuits.