Baftas 2022 fashion: who wore what to the London awards show

Rich jewel tones and sumptuous velvet gowns were favourites on the red carpet

Farah Andrews
Mar 14, 2022

The British Academy Film Awards took place in London on Sunday night, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Naomi Campbell walking the red carpet.

Rich jewel tones and sumptuous velvet gowns were favourites on the night, with Lady Gaga wearing a custom emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown, which took 150 hours to make according to the brand.

Director and actress Emerald Fennell donned a royal blue velvet Gucci tuxedo for the occasion, paired with gold platform heels, and Hayek wore a purple velvet Gucci gown.

Both Campbell and Belfast star Caitriona Balfe wore black velvet gowns. The English supermodel's was a Burberry design, while the Irish actress opted for an Armani Prive piece.

Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Naomi Campbell wore velvet designs to attend the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Getty Images, AFP

Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Naomi Campbell wore velvet designs to attend the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Getty Images, AFP

The men of Hollywood also turned out in style, with Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya and Sebastian Stan all putting in an impressive effort on the red carpet.

Ahmed wore a Gucci tuxedo in clashing hues, with a dusty blue jacket, pale pink shirt, brown trousers and a black mohair vest. Stan looked sharp in a Givenchy tuxedo elevated with an embellished collar.

READ MORE
Rihanna on her pregnancy fashion: 'I'm enjoying not having to cover up my tummy'

Kaluuya, however, pulled out all the stops in a Prada coat, finished with vibrant blue feather cuffs and trimming.

2022 Bafta Awards winners

Sci-fi epic Dune won five prizes and dark Western The Power of the Dog was named Best Film at the British Academy Film Awards.

Jane Campion was named best director for The Power of the Dog, becoming only the third woman to win the prize in the awards’ 75 years.

Lead acting trophies went to Hollywood star Will Smith and British performer Joanna Scanlan, as an event that has worked to overcome a lack of diversity recognised a wide range of talents, including the first deaf winner, Troy Kotsur, for Coda.

British film academy chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the show, hosted by Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, with a message of support for Ukraine.

Updated: March 14, 2022, 7:01 AM
LondonHollywoodCelebritiesFashion
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Baftas 2022 fashion: who wore what to the London awards showStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Critics Choice Awards red carpet fashion - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Hadid sisters star in Burberry's first in-person catwalk show in two yearsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article The 36 greatest gowns to ever hit the Baftas red carpetStory gallery icon