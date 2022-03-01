Bella Hadid, Serena Williams and Cindy Crawford in star-studded Off-White Paris show

Virgil Abloh’s final collection for Off-White made its debut at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, with cross-generational supermodels and his celebrity friends presenting looks in a characteristically edgy show.

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, both close friends of Abloh, took part in the show, alongside Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber. Gerber's supermodel mother Cindy Crawford also made an appearance. Helena Christensen and Amber Valletta also walked, alongside tennis ace Serena Williams.

The collection was presented in three segments. First came a moody and dark showcase featuring heavy coats, the brand’s signature oversized shoulders and sharp tailoring.

A model dressed in a white suit, carrying a flag with a quote from Abloh reading “Question Everything”, lightened the mood and launched into a collection of light and loose satin slip dresses, knit dresses and bright puffer jackets.

Opening the third and final segment, which marked a new era for Off-White, as it presented a line of couture gowns, Bella modelled a puffball bridal look, paired down with trainers and a backwards cap over a veil. The rest of the collection featured structured ruffles, asymmetric hemlines and billowing silhouettes.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive for the Off-White ready-to-wear autumn/winter 2022-2023 show. AP

There were plenty of famous faces in the crowd too, as many of Abloh’s A-list friends turned out to see his final collection brought to life. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky sat front row, alongside Pharrell Williams and Idris Elba.

Abloh died aged 41 in November following a battle with cancer, leaving a gaping hole in the fashion world. As well as founding Off-White, he was the menswear designer at Louis Vuitton, which presented his final collection for the house during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January.