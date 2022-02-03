Look back at Tom Brady’s style over the years: NFL quarterback to red carpet regular

Tom Brady, 44, may be one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, but off the American football field, he is 50 per cent of one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood with wife Gisele Bundchen.

That has certainly not always been the case for the California-born sportsman.

When his star began to ascend in the early 2000s, Brady was most frequently seen in oversized polo shirts, fleeces and bomber jackets. However, as red carpet events became more common, so did the suits, tuxedos and sharp tailoring.

Brady has been a Met Gala regular since 2005, when he first attended with ex, Bridget Moynahan. For his Met Gala debut he wore a black suit and for his second red carpet arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's event he wore a black velvet tuxedo. Velvet dinner jackets appear to be a Brady favourite for formal events.

The sportsman is now married to Brazilian model Bundchen, 41, who has been one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. The couple have made appearances at Oscars parties, awards ceremonies, movie premieres and black tie events.

Ralph Lauren, Ermenegildo Zegna and Tom Ford are among Brady's designers of choice for formal events.

When it comes time to hang up his tux and dress down, he has a penchant for jeans and bomber jackets, desert boots and chunky knits. In January, he launched his own brand, Brady, one he claims is "for everyone".

“I’m in a locker room with a lot of different guys and body types,” Brady told Men’s Health. “We want to wear things that we can wear to our training facilities [and] when we come home on the weekends.”

The seven-times Super Bowl winner announced his retirement this week, marking the end of a career that spanned 22 seasons.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram to announce his retirement.

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment any more. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”