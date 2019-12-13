A look inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's $34 million Massachusetts home

Fans of Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen may already be familiar with the inside of her five-bedroom Massachusetts home. The property, which she shares with her husband, New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, and their children, formed an inviting backdrop when Bündchen was featured on Vogue's "73 Questions".

112 Woodland Road, Brookline, Massachusetts. Courtesy Landry Design Group

The property was custom-built in 2015 by architect Richard Landry, in collaboration with interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates. Dubbed "the billionaire whisperer" by Forbes, Behnke has also designed homes for the Saudi royal family, Hollywood A-listers such as Sylvester Stallone and business leaders including Alec Gores. She says sustainability was at the forefront of Bündchen and Brady's decision-making when designing this interior.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have put their family home on the market. EPA

The property is set in Brookline, Greater Boston, on 2.1 hectares of land adjacent to the 9th hole of The Country Club, the oldest country club in America and one of the five charter clubs that founded the United States Golf Association. Rumour has it that members of the notoriously discreet, 137-year-old club were initially hesitant about letting Bündchen and Brady join their ranks, on account of all the attention that the high-profile duo were likely to attract, but they eventually relented and the keen golfers have been spotted on the club's greens on various occasions.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows flood the space with natural light. Courtesy Landry Design Group

This setting means the property on 112 Woodland Road is surrounded by mature trees and green-covered expanses, creating a strong sense of privacy. A 12,112-square-foot interior includes a dining room, living rooms and a grand staircase leading up to the five bedrooms. A recreation room, children’s play room and gym offer plenty of entertainment options in the family-centric home. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows flood the space with natural light and combine with wooden floors and ceiling beams to create a warm interior. A large, open, farmhouse-style kitchen with a central white marble-topped island and white-wood cabinetry is the hub of the home. There is a three-car garage and stoned car park, in addition to a circular driveway with space for a further 20 vehicles, making it ideal for big get-togethers.

The large open plan kitchen. Courtesy Landry Design Group

An organic herb and vegetable garden, infinity pool, spa and barn-inspired guest house fitted with a yoga studio may help you to get Bündchen's famous glow. The 2,400-square-foot standalone guest house, which has an open fireplace at its heart, also doubles as a home office. Gisele describes it as her "sanctuary".

The property was first listed in August. Courtesy Landry Design Group

"Home is where your heart is," says Bündchen in one of her answers to Vogue's 73 questions – but her heart is now looking for a new abode. The Brookline property is listed with a guide price of $33.9 million (Dh145 million) through Gibson Sotheby's International Realty – down from $39.5m, the asking price when the property was first put on the market in August. With an estimated net worth of $400m, Bündchen, who has previously held the title of highest-paid model in the world, is unlikely to feel the difference.

