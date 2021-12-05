Global Fashion Exchange clothes swapping event is coming to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is joining the sustainable fashion movement with a Global Fashion Exchange event set to take place in Riyadh in December.

Coming to the Personage concept store on Saturday and Sunday, Global Fashion Exchange (GFX), will host the clothes swapping event, in conjunction with the Fashion Commission.

Serving as a place to swap, trade and exchange gently pre-worn, clean clothing, accessories and shoes, GFX allows customers to free up wardrobe space by ditching no-longer-loved clothes, while snapping up new pieces. Best of all – it's all for free.

The event's organisers hope to tap into a new mindset, as consumers begin to question the endless buy/wear/throw approach behind fast fashion.

“The Fashion Commission is honoured to host the Global Fashion Exchange which will be taking place in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time ever," said Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, general manager of Ecosystem Integration and Programme Delivery, Fashion Commission. "The GFX activation aims to shift the mindset of not only brands, but also consumers towards sustainable consumption and encourages a more sustainable perception in the future.”

With billions of items of clothing languishing unworn in wardrobes around the globe – amounting to millions of dollars of unused purchases – GFX is helping to get those stagnant items moving, while connecting like-minded people over a love of fashion.

Founded in 2013 by Patrick Duffy, GFX works with major companies to tackle waste problems at the source, while staging fun events for people to get involved with. His vision to redefine consumers' relationship with fashion has seen Duffy address the United Nations several times, as well as host a growing number of swap shop events, of which Riyadh is the latest.

“We are thrilled to be a part of a movement towards sustainable and regenerative fashion with Her Highness Princess Noura," he said. "Together, for the very first time we will educate, enhance and create community around an idea of sharing items in our closets to extend their life. Through the act of consciously renewing our wardrobes we can create a positive impact on people and planet while doing so in a stylish and exciting new way.

"Guests of GFX Riyadh will also experience the best of local and international design focused on sustainable and regenerative techniques, learn from industry leaders about how they can make an impact, and, of course, meet new friends who are also passionate about making the world a better place.”

To enter the Riyadh event, participants must register for a ticket in advance that grants a two-hour slot. Each participant must bring at least one clean garment that's in good condition to swap, with each item earning one token. These tokens can then be swapped for clothes on a one-for-one basis.

With no limit on how many clothes each person can donate (more clothes means more tokens), shoppers are encouraged to drop donations off in advance. Items can be handed in to the store until Friday, giving organisers time to sort and check each piece.