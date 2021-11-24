Queen Rania in Abu Dhabi: 'I always leave the UAE with the fondest of memories'

Women's empowerment was one of the key topics discussed at a banquet hosted by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union in honour of Jordan's Queen Rania at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Queen Rania arrived in the UAE on November 23 for an official visit to the country accompanying King Abdullah II. The Jordanian royals were welcomed at Al Bateen Executive Airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Wearing a tie-dye shirt dress by French-American designer Joseph Altuzarra, Queen Rania finished the look with a belt by another American brand Lafayette 148 New York.

She then headed to Al Bahr Palace where she was welcomed by Sheikha Fatima. During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan and co-operation in several fields, most notably the foundation related to women, children and youth, and ways to develop co-operation and exchange, according to state-run news agency Wam.

"Between the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the inspirational warmth and kindness of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, I always leave the UAE with the fondest of memories," Queen Rania later posted.

The Abu Dhabi visit came a day after the Jordanian royals arrived in Manama, Bahrain, where they were greeted at the Sakhir Air Base by King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.

"Much appreciation for His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and my dear sister HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa for their warm and hospitable reception in Manama earlier today. May God bless the Kingdom of Bahrain," Queen Rania posted, along with a photo of her and King Abdullah being presented a bouquet by children.

Read more Every designer worn by Queen Rania and Camilla during Middle East tour

For the Bahrain visit, Queen Rania wore a pleated crepe midi dress in pink by New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead, who lives in London. A favourite of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Rania has also been seen in the designer's creations on a number of occasions.

It's been a busy two weeks for Queen Rania. Last week, she and King Abdullah hosted Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall for the British royals' first overseas trip since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in the UK.

Camilla, 74, and Prince Charles, 73, landed in Amman on November 16 for a two-day visit to Jordan, which included trips to archaeological sites as well as meetings with representatives of religious faiths and humanitarian organisations.

Scroll through the pictures below for Queen Rania's style evolution over the years: