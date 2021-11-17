Elissa's fashion evolution in photos: unassuming star to Lebanon's favourite diva

Elissa sports a gown like few other stars of the stage.

The Lebanese singer, born Elissar Zakaria Khoury, has been in the public eye since 1998. In her 20-plus years of fame, she has matured from a low-key starlet in pared-back jeans and top sets, to a star most comfortable in a show-stopping ballgown.

Her sense of style is as romantic as her heart-string-tugging ballads, with a wardrobe packed full of eye-catching feathers, glittering sequins, charming shades of pink and blush, with metallics thrown in.

The singer allows her choice in gowns to speak for her. In 2015, she told The National: "I'm in love with any design that puts the spotlight on a woman’s shape."

Elissa, in a grey suit with a fur coat, attends Elie Saab's Haute-Couture Ball at La Maison Baccarat in Paris, on January 24, 2005. Photo: Benoit Pinguet/ABACA

From the region, she often turns to designer and fellow Lebanese national Elie Saab and Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia. International labels Valentino, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney and Dolce & Gabbana also chart among her favourites.

Speaking of her friendship with Saab, Elissa said: "Elie Saab was a friend of mine before he became my favourite designer. He is, in my opinion, the most important designer in the world because he cares so much about women.

"I love to watch all of his fashion shows. There are a lot of good young designers around at the moment – lately I’m in love with brands like Antonio Berardi, David Koma, Raf Simon’s silhouette at Dior, Fendi, Victoria Beckham. I have many favourite designers."