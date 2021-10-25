Celebrity costumes for Halloween 2021: 'Squid Game' and underwater themes

Halloween 2021 may still be a few days away, but that hasn't stopped a crop of stars from taking to social media to show off their costumes early.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were among the first to debut their 2021 costumes this year, dressing up as punk couple Sid and Nancy.

American singer Doja Cat kicked off festivities with an underwater-themed birthday party, for which a crop of A-list names dressed up and attended, including Billie Eilish who went as a lobster.

Meanwhile, singer Hayley Kiyoko was the first of many to be inspired by Squid Game when it came to her costume this year.

See who wore what for Halloween 2021 here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid and Nancy

Newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen for early Halloween festivities at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors last Tuesday.

Kardashian posted a series of images to her Instagram with the Blink-182 drummer, captioned, "Till death do us part", while Barker wrote: "Throw away the key."

To get into character, Barker wore a studded leather jacket and punk blond wig, and posed with a cigarette. Kardashian also had a blonde wig, which she wore with leather trousers paired with a black mesh top.

Sex Pistols bassist Vicious was accused of fellow musician Spungen's murder in October 1978, however he died of a drug overdose in February 1979 before the case went to trial.

Doja Cat as Princess Kida

Need To Know rapper Doja Cat threw herself an underwater and Halloween-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 26 on Thursday. The guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow and Billie Eilish.

For the occasion, she dressed up as Princess "Kida" Kidagakash, from Disney's 2001 animation Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Hayley Kiyoko as Kang Sae-byeok in 'Squid Game'

The first of many celebrity Squid Game costumes, we suspect, singer Hayley Kiyoko dressed up in the series' green and white player tracksuit for an early Halloween celebration.

With the number 067 on her tracksuit, Kiyoko chose to specifically dress up as HoYeon Jung's character Kang Sae-byeok.

The Chance singer wrote on Instagram: "The 067th person to dress up as [HoYeon Jung] in Squid Game for Halloween."

Billie Eilish as a lobster

Yeah 'cause how can Billie be covered head to foot with this funky lobster costume and still look as hot as Winnie Harlow, I would never know. @billieeilish @winnieharlow 😅😘❤️💕 #BillieEilish #WinnieHarlow pic.twitter.com/bgdUtlX20y — MissPirateO'Connell (@PirateEilish21) October 23, 2021

In keeping with her low-key fashion sense, bad guy singer Billie Eilish, 19, wore a lobster onesie to attend Doja Cat's birthday party.

Winnie Harlow as a siren

For Doja Cat's festivities, model Winnie Harlow dressed up as a siren, the Greek mythological creatures who used their voices to lure sailors on to rocks, causing them to shipwreck.

Justin and Hailey Bieber as the king and queen of the ocean

Justin Bieber sported a long silver wig and Hailey wore a Grecian gown for the underwater-themed party. Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber were two more celebrity attendees at Doja Cat's birthday party. The couple dressed up as the king and queen of the ocean, in an image Hailey shared on Instagram.

The Baby singer wore a long silver wig and carried a quindent, while Hailey wore a simple white Grecian gown and crown.