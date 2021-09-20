Emmys 2021 red carpet fashion: all of the best celebrity looks

Celebrities descended on Los Angeles and London on Sunday as the Primetime Emmy Awards took place in person for the first time in two years.

The stars were out in force to celebrate television's biggest night, as TV comedy Ted Lasso and the drama The Crown were the main winners.

On the red carpets, there were plenty of triumphs, as A-list names galore donned their best looks.

Bright, bold hues and colour blocking were the trends du jour, while a number of women opted for princess-cut dresses and the men adopted velvet suits for the night, including best comedy actor Jason Sudeikis, who wore Tom Ford.

Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy all embraced bright and even neon yellows, while Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and Phillipa Soo went pink.

Billy Porter's outfit from Lebanon's Ashi Studio turned heads, as he presented with wings, as did Sarah Paulson in a red ruched gown by Carolina Herrera.

Over in London, The Crown's Olivia Colman kept it simple in a Roksanda dress, and Gillian Anderson looked glam in a white midriff-showing outfit by Chloe. Meanwhile, The Crown nominee Emma Corrin referred to her eye-catching custom outfit by Miu Miu as "crucible realness" as she donned matched gloves and a cap resembling something from The Handmaid's Tale.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see more red-carpet looks from the Emmys 2021.