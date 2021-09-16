Primetime Emmy Awards: the 59 best red carpet dresses worn since 2000

The ceremony might celebrate the best of television but, on the red carpet, the night is all about celebrating the best work by the world's designers.

The annual Primetime Emmys, which this year take place in the US on Sunday, is one of the highlights of awards season, drawing together stars of the small and silver screen.

Though the awards began in 1949, it was a smaller affair until recent years, with the glitzy bash now a chance for Hollywood's finest to don designer labels and fete the best shows, documentaries, TV films and mini series of the year.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the best red carpet moments at the Primetime Emmy Awards since 2000.

This year, TV hits including The Crown and The Mandalorian will vie for accolades on the night, with Rege-Jean Page, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman and Uzo Aduba up for acting trophies in the 2021 nominations.

While we'll have to wait until Sunday to see what the stars wear, following a subdued 2020 ceremony held largely online, we've dipped into the Emmys archives to get in the mood.

From Jennifer Aniston's penchant for strapless column dresses to Lady Gaga's love of architectural silhouettes, there have been plenty of memorable style moments to grace the red carpet in the past two decades.

Valentino, Versace, Oscar de la Renta and Givenchy are among the labels guaranteed to get a showing almost every year, while Lebanon's Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab have dressed a number of famous faces for the occasion.

Here, we look back at some of the best dresses worn to the Emmy Awards in recent years.

