Emmy Awards to be held outside with audience owing to Covid-19 concerns

The Emmy Awards are taking a leaf out of the Academy Awards' book and reimagining their coming ceremony.
As the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread,
Emmy Awards organisers have decided to eschew the traditional theatre venue for an outdoor setting in Los Angles next month.
Due to be held on September 19, the awards were originally set to take place in a theatre with a limited audience, but the decision has been made to move alfresco.
"The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies ... on the Event Deck at LA Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theatre," a statement read.
The Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles is an outdoor space that includes a large tented area. The awards were originally set to be held at the Microsoft Theatre in the city's downtown.
The changes followed discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts, according to the statement.
It said there would be further limits on the numbers of those invited to the show, including those nominated for the highest honours in US television.
"Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards," the organisers said.
In July, Los Angeles reimposed the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and businesses because of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the second-largest city in the US.
The 93rd Academy Awards took place at Union Station, Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25. AFP
In April, the
Academy Awards were moved from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to the historic Union Station, which was filled with unmasked celebrities who had self-isolated before attending the Oscars show, which traditionally caps off awards season each year.
"We're transforming Los Angeles Union Station into an intimate amphitheatre that draws inspiration from some of the Academy's very first ceremonies," design and architecture company Rockwell Group said of their plans for the Oscars before the ceremony on April 25.
The nominees for the 2021 Emmys: Outstanding Drama Series The Boys Bridgerton The Crown The Mandalorian Lovecraft Country Pose The Handmaid's Tale This Is Us Outstanding Comedy Series
From left, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt in 'Ted Lasso'. AP
black-ish Cobra Kai Pen15 Emily in Paris Hacks Ted Lasso The Flight Attendant The Kominsky Method Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Rege-Jean Page,
Bridgerton
Sterling K Brown,
This Is Us
Billy Porter,
Pose
Jonathan Majors,
Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys,
Perry Mason
Josh O'Connor,
The Crown Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin,
The Crown
Olivia Colman,
The Crown
Uzo Aduba,
In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss,
The Handmaid's Tale
Jurnee Smollett,
Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez,
Pose Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K Williams,
Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford,
The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella,
The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle,
The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow,
Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies,
The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito,
The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan,
This Is Us Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson,
The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter,
The Crown
Emerald Fennell,
The Crown
Ann Dowd,
The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski,
The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley,
The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer,
The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis,
Lovecraft Country Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas in 'The Kominsky Method' in which Douglas was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series. AP
Jason Sudeikis,
Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson,
black-ish
Michael Douglas,
The Kominsky Method
William H Macy,
Shameless
Kenan Thompson,
Kenan Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant,
Shrill
Jean Smart,
Hacks
Allison Janney,
Mom
Kaley Cuoco,
The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross,
black-ish Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang,
Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson,
Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein,
Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt,
Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed,
Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift,
Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser,
The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins,
Hacks Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon,
Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong,
Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant,
Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez,
The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder,
Hacks
Hannah Waddingham,
Ted Lasso
Juno Temple,
Ted Lasso Outstanding Limited Series
Michaela Coel in 'I May Destroy You', which was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. HBO via AP
Mare of Easttown I May Destroy You WandaVision The Queen's Gambit The Underground Railroad Outstanding Television Movie Uncle Frank Sylvie's Love Oslo Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision have earned Emmy nominations for their roles in 'WandaVision'. Disney+
Paul Bettany,
WandaVision
Hugh Grant,
The Undoing
Ewan McGregor,
Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda,
Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr,
Hamilton Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet,
Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel,
I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy,
The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen,
WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo,
Genius: Aretha Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart,
Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson,
Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn,
WandaVision
Phillipa Soo,
Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry,
Hamilton
Moses Ingram,
The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Evan Peters in 'Mare of Easttown'. Peters was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. HBO via AP
Daveed Diggs,
Hamilton
Jonathan Groff,
Hamilton
Anthony Ramos,
Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster,
The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters,
Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu,
I May Destroy You Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B Vance,
Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance,
The Crown
Don Cheadle,
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant,
The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers,
The Mandalorian Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel,
The Handmaid's Tale
Mckenna Grace,
The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy,
The Crown
Phylicia Rashad,
This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo,
Ratched Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Dave Chappelle has earned an Emmy nomination for guest hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. Getty Images
Alec Baldwin,
Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle,
Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya,
Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy,
Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman,
The Kominsky Method Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph,
Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig,
Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae,
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams,
Hacks
Bernadette Peters,
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Yvette Nicole Brown,
A Black Lady Sketch Show Outstanding Variety Talk Series Conan The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Variety Sketch Series A Black Lady Sketch Show Saturday Night Live Outstanding Competition Programme The Amazing Race Nailed It! RuPaul's Drag Race Top Chef The Voice Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Programme
RuPaul,
RuPaul's Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness,
Queer Eye
Nicole Byer,
Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons,
Top Chef
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary,
Shark Tank – Additional reporting from Reuters
Updated: August 11th 2021, 4:54 AM
The Beach Bum
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
RESULTS
Bantamweight:
Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI)
Super lightweight:
Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR)
Super lightweight:
Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA)
Bantamweight:
Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR)
Featherweight:
Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW)
Middleweight:
Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA)
Middleweight:
Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR)
Welterweight:
Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA)
Lightweight:
Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR)
Welterweight:
Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)
Empty Words
By Mario Levrero
(Coffee House Press)
A Cat, A Man, and Two Women
Junichiro Tamizaki
Translated by Paul McCarthy
Daunt Books
More coverage from the Future Forum
The specs
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: seven-speed auto
Power: 420 bhp
Torque: 624Nm
Price: from Dh293,200
On sale: now
