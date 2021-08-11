Emmy Awards to be held outside with audience owing to Covid-19 concerns

The Emmy Awards are taking a leaf out of the Academy Awards' book and reimagining their coming ceremony.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, Emmy Awards organisers have decided to eschew the traditional theatre venue for an outdoor setting in Los Angles next month.

Due to be held on September 19, the awards were originally set to take place in a theatre with a limited audience, but the decision has been made to move alfresco.

"The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies ... on the Event Deck at LA Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theatre," a statement read.

The Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles is an outdoor space that includes a large tented area. The awards were originally set to be held at the Microsoft Theatre in the city's downtown.

The changes followed discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts, according to the statement.

It said there would be further limits on the numbers of those invited to the show, including those nominated for the highest honours in US television.

"Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards," the organisers said.

In July, Los Angeles reimposed the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and businesses because of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the second-largest city in the US.

The 93rd Academy Awards took place at Union Station, Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25. AFP

In April, the Academy Awards were moved from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to the historic Union Station, which was filled with unmasked celebrities who had self-isolated before attending the Oscars show, which traditionally caps off awards season each year.

"We're transforming Los Angeles Union Station into an intimate amphitheatre that draws inspiration from some of the Academy's very first ceremonies," design and architecture company Rockwell Group said of their plans for the Oscars before the ceremony on April 25.

The nominees for the 2021 Emmys:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

From left, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt in 'Ted Lasso'. AP

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas in 'The Kominsky Method' in which Douglas was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series. AP

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

Michaela Coel in 'I May Destroy You', which was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. HBO via AP

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision have earned Emmy nominations for their roles in 'WandaVision'. Disney+

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters in 'Mare of Easttown'. Peters was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. HBO via AP

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle has earned an Emmy nomination for guest hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. Getty Images

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Programme

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Programme

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

– Additional reporting from Reuters

