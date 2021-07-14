From Rege-Jean Page to Kaley Cuoco: stars react to Emmy nominations

There was much excitement in the world of television on Tuesday, as the Emmy nominations were announced.

Leading the way with 24 nods each were Netflix's The Crown and Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, from Disney+, while Marvel's WandaVision was also widely celebrated.

Among the other heavily nominated shows were Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale; Netflix’s Bridgerton; Amazon’s The Boys; FX’s Pose; HBO’s Lovecraft Country; and NBC’s This Is Us.

After the full list was announced, a number of television stars took to social media to celebrate their nods and the work of their peers and colleagues.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan used the show's 12 nominations as an excuse to ask Netflix for the day off.

"Twelve, TWELVE #Emmy nominations for Bridgerton!!!! Thank you @TelevisionAcad. what an incredible honour!!." she wrote on Twitter. "Also @netflix please can I have the day off work to go I’m great at a party."

Twelve, TWELVE #Emmy nominations for @Bridgerton!!!!



Thank you @TelevisionAcad what an incredible honour!!



Also @netflix please can I have the day off work to go I’m great at a party✨✨✨✨ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 13, 2021

Her co-star, Rege-Jean Page, who played the Duke in the modern period drama, said in an Instagram post: "It’s a joy to be seen.12 @televisionacad Emmy nominations for the dazzling group of artists @bridgertonnetflix."

Kaley Cuoco shared her live reaction to her nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant on Instagram. “Oh my God!” she captioned the post, “First timer over here thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax. Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal.”

Jonathan Van Ness celebrated Queer Eye's nominations by sharing a picture of himself alongside his co-hosts, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk as they film the new series of the Netflix make-over show.

"I’m so proud of our show @queereye! We’re nominated for Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Show for the 2nd time and the Queer Eye team is nominated for 5 more awards including Outstanding Structured Reality Series for the 4th time in a row," he wrote. "It’s so moving and surreal to be recognised in this way and I’m just so so honoured. Thanks so much @queereye @netflix @televisionacad @itvamerica @scout.productions"

Billy Porter celebrated his nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Pose by thanking the Television Academy.

"So #grateful. Thank you @televisionacad #EmmyAwards. Thank you @poseonfx. Thank you @fxnetworks," he wrote.

"I see you Michaela Jae," he added, in reference to his co-star being nominated in the Lead Actress category.

Dan Levy described his nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his special guest appearance on Saturday Night Live as "nuts".

"Oh wow this is nuts. Thank you so much, @TelevisionAcad @nbcsnl!," he wrote on Twitter.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda paid tribute to the musical's cast and fans as he celebrated his Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in the Disney+ recording of the Broadway hit show.

"Grateful for @leslieodomjr, @DaveedDiggs, @ARamosofficial, @Phillipasoo, @ReneeGoldsberry, Groffsauce, Tommy Kail, @ivoshando, everyone at Hamilton, and YOU," he wrote in a tweet. "Grateful to make things for you. -LMM"

The ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 19, will be broadcast live on CBS from a theatre and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

You can see the full list of Emmy nominations here.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

WORLD CUP SQUAD Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural

