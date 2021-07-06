Paris Haute Couture Week: the celebrities sitting front row at fashion shows

From Jennifer Lawrence to Florence Pugh, here's who has jetted into the French capital for the fashion extravaganza

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior autumn / winter 2021-2022 show as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 5, 2021. (Thierry Chesnot/Getty)

Emma Day
Jul 6, 2021

Fashion has returned to Paris, and with it comes a host of A-list names.

The biannual Haute Couture Week is in full swing in the French capital, attracting scores of actresses, models and influencers to the city.

Taking place between Monday and Thursday, this season's couture week includes a return to physical runway shows by a number of labels, as well as digital presentations from a wealth of maisons.

The calendar kicked off with virtual showcases from Schiaparelli, Iris van Herpen and Giambattista Valli, as well as online presentations from Lebanese brands Georges Hobeika and Maison Rabih Kayrouz.

Christian Dior, meanwhile, staged a return to the runway with an in-person show, inviting a curated group of famous faces, editors and industry professionals to the unveiling of its autumn / winter 2021-22 couture collection.

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, The Martian star Jessica Chastain and Little Women actress Florence Pugh were all in attendance, along with models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse.

Dressed in looks from the storied label, the stars were also joined at the event by influencer and designer Karen Wazen, who lives in Dubai.

Also taking place in Paris on Monday evening was a celebrity-studded dinner to fete a new collection of fragrances by Louis Vuitton.

Arab Fashion Council to send five regional designers to Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid hits the runway for Off-White as Paris gears up for Couture Week

Stars including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and actress Diane Kruger joined creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere for the glitzy bash held at the brand's French headquarters in the city.

The event was held to celebrate a collaboration with architect Frank Gehry, who designed the bottles for five new scents, imagined by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

Couture Week is set to welcome live catwalks from more labels in the coming days, such as Lebanon's Zuhair Murad, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Prive and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Updated: July 6th 2021, 8:22 AM
