Designer clothes at a steal: The appeal of high-low fashion collaborations

Stella McCartney's latest collaboration with H&M will hit stores worldwide on May 7, adding the British designer's name to a long list of tie-ups between high-end and high-street fashion brands.

As a fallout from the regional conflict, a cost-of-living crisis and consumer apathy towards luxury brands continue to bite, high-low fashion collaborations are taking on new importance. They afford an opportunity of indulgence that will not break the bank.

A behind-the-scenes look at the H&M x Stella McCartney collection launching on May 7. Photo: H&M Info

A tie-up between big fashion names and high-street giants is nothing new. H&M kick-started it in November 2004 when it invited former Fendi and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld to create a collection, sparking a global scramble to get to pieces that sold out within hours.

Many others have followed suit. H&M has an impressive portfolio of fashion greats under its belt – think Comme des Garcons, Lanvin, Versace and Maison Martin Margiela – while Japanese store Uniqlo has joined forces with Jil Sander, JW Anderson and even tennis champion Roger Federer.

Louis Vuitton brought whole Los Angeles blocks to a standstill when it launched a collection with streetwear brand Supreme in 2017, while designer Grace Wales Bonner continues her long-term relationship with Adidas, even after taking over menswear at the French house of Hermes.

The Victoria Beckham x Gap collaboration sold out upon release in April. Photo: Gap Info

High-low collaborations feel particularly of the moment and are likely here to stay. Case in point: first came the announcement that designer John Galliano – former creative director of Christian Dior and Maison Margiela – has signed a two-year partnership with Spanish high-street giant Zara (sparking a series of April Fool's Day jokes, including ex-Celine designer Hedi Slimane defecting to Shein).

Next came news that Victoria Beckham and Gap are working together on a collection, which launched on April 24 and promptly sold out. Made up of easy staples such as bomber jackets, sweatpants, high-waisted jeans and crisp shirts, it offers a touch of the laid-back style the British designer is famous for, but at high-street prices.

The Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collection will launch on May 28. Photo: Uniqlo Info

Then, Japanese store Uniqlo announced it is teaming up with Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen on a girls and women's summer collection called Shapes of Poetry. Brimming with Bahnsen's signature romantic flouncing, expect shirred skirts and dresses in block colours of red, white, black or gingham, with plenty of pretty, feminine T-shirts and sleeveless tops edged with ruffles. Launching on May 28, it will be available in stores and online.

Moving higher up the pricing scale, British brand Burberry has teamed up with the swimwear label Hunza G. Released online and in-store on April 27, it is a canny mix of Burberry's famous check with Hunza G's innovative one-size-fits-all crinkled swimwear.

Actress Simone Ashley fronts the Burberry x Hunza G swimwear campaign. Photo: Hunza G Info

Bikinis, swimsuits, miniskirts and even hair scrunchies come in the familiar tones of the Burberry fabric of caramel, black, red or white, and are all edged with the same Burberry cloth.

First used as a lining for its trench coats in the 1920s, the checked pattern has since taken on a life of its own. It was used as a bikini in the 2000s – famously modelled by Kate Moss – and immediately sold out. This campaign stars Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and plus-size model Alva Claire.