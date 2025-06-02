Should you cut a fringe this summer? Four styles to try – and how to heat-proof them

Traditional hair thinking has it that cutting a fringe in time for summer is follicular folly.

With temperatures rising, covering your forehead with a layer of hair runs the risk of greasy tresses, separation strands and skin breakouts. But, with the right style and maintenance, that doesn't have to be the case.

If you’re determined to try a new style or it's too late to grow out an existing fringe, there are ways to manage your locks and keep a fringe looking good through the hot months to autumn.

“A fringe during summer does need a little more care,” says Cat Hawkes, managing artistic director of salon971. “Summer heat and humidity can make a fringe a bit trickier to manage, especially if you’re prone to oily skin or excessive perspiration. But with the right style and a few hacks, a fringe can frame your face beautifully in summer and give your look a fresh edge. It’s just about choosing the right type of fringe for your hair texture, face shape and lifestyle.”

Depending on your fringe style, you should be prepared to wash it nearly every day or invest in a salon-quality dry shampoo powder. Heat tools such as styling irons will help tame frizzy or humidity-affected hair, and products including wax and texturising spray are styling musts to maintain shape and volume.

“In general, fringe styles work best for people who don’t mind attending the salon for regular trims every three to four weeks, can commit to morning styling such as blow-drying or straightening, and don’t mind dealing with forehead oil and potential breakouts,” says Maria Dowling, founder and creative director of mariadowling salon in Dubai.

“You will need products to keep it in shape and sitting correctly. Just as you would take a lip gloss out with you, keep a little tub of hair product in your bag so you can use it to tame your fringe.”

Four fringe styles that are hot right now

Micro bangs

Zoe Saldana sported micro bangs at the Met Gala 2025. Reuters

Seen on: Zoe Saldana, Emma Stone, Pamela Anderson

Hawkes: “This is a bold, fashion-forward fringe – great for making a statement, but not the lowest maintenance. It suits oval or heart-shaped faces best. And it’s ideal for someone who enjoys styling and isn’t afraid to stand out – but probably not for those rushing out the door on the school run each morning.”

Dowling: “A mini-iron will be your best friend to style this fringe, as you will need to do regular touch-ups to keep it sitting neat and sharp. You should also invest in a heat protectant, pomade, wax or light styling cream to keep the edges tidy and structured, plus a dry shampoo to control oil as you can’t easily hide or sweep micro bangs aside. You will need to schedule a trim every two to three weeks as micro bangs grow out fast and can quickly lose their defining shape.”

Birkin bangs

Jennifer Lawrence experiments with Birkin bangs at Cannes 2025. EPA

Seen on: Suki Waterhouse, Jennifer Lawrence

Hawkes: “Use a bit of dry shampoo or sea salt spray for a breezy, tousled texture. A large round brush and a quick blast of the hairdryer are all you need. When it comes to maintenance, you’ll need a trim every four to six weeks, but this is an easy fringe to grow out or blend in.”

Dowling: “The wispy texture of Birkin bangs softens angular features and adds width to narrow faces. It is not great for very round faces unless balanced with layers, as this style can exaggerate width. To wear it, you need straight to slightly wavy hair. If your hair has too much natural curl or coarseness, it will require daily styling.”

Curtain bangs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's longer layers are a popular and versatile trend for the summer. AFP

Seen on: Priyanka Chopra, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Selena Gomez

Hawkes: “This is probably the easiest fringe to wear because it grows out well and suits the laid-back summer vibe. You should blow-dry with a round brush directed away from the face and use a light mousse or volumising spray for that signature 'swoosh' effect.”

Dowling: “This is a great way to grow out a full fringe and it is the most summer-friendly style. The fringe is longer and parted, so the hair doesn’t sit heavily on your forehead, meaning less sweat and less stickiness. It’s a universally flattering style, but it is especially great for round or square faces as it softens angles and adds length, as well as a heart-shaped face as it balances a wide forehead and draws attention to the cheekbones.”

Full fringe

Taylor Swift has been wearing her hair in a fringe on and off since 2011. AP Photo

Seen on: Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter

Hawkes: “This style can be high-maintenance in the summer due to heat and sweat, but it is very striking when styled right. While you will need to have it trimmed every three to four weeks, you might find yourself washing it daily throughout the summer. Use a hairdryer with a flat brush for a sleek look or go for a bouncy blow-dry with a round brush. Dry shampoo is essential for touch-ups throughout the day.”

Dowling: “Oval faces suit this style the most, although it can help to shorten the appearance of a long face by adding horizontal focus. It can also work with round faces if it is slightly feathered at the sides to avoid making the face look wider. However, I wouldn’t recommend this style for the summer months as it does not fare well in humidity – the bangs can get frizzy and stick to your forehead.”