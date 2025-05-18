Are sweat elimination treatments safe? Here's what happens if you prevent perspiration

Perspiration is one of those slightly awkward things nobody likes to talk about. Boasts about “sweating it out at the gym” or “getting a sweat on” on the dance floor might be socially acceptable, but everyday sweating is not up for discussion. Even in the Middle East. “It acts as a natural cooling system, helping to prevent overheating by releasing heat through evaporation,” explains Dr Amira Alsisi, a dermatology and cosmetology specialist at Aster Clinic, Halwan. “It also helps to eliminate small amounts of waste products, contributing to overall skin and body health.” For most people, sweating is easily managed with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/should-we-be-using-natural-deodorants-what-you-need-to-know-about-aluminium-free-alternatives-1.1162087" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/should-we-be-using-natural-deodorants-what-you-need-to-know-about-aluminium-free-alternatives-1.1162087">antiperspirants</a>. But <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/21/full-body-deodorants-excessive-sweat-summer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/21/full-body-deodorants-excessive-sweat-summer/">excessive sweating</a>, known as hyperhidrosis, can make some feel self-conscious. According to the US-based International Hyperhidrosis Society, about 385 million people live with hyperhidrosis and an estimated 27 per cent of those have not received a diagnosis. Two types of sweat glands – eccrine and apocrine – help to regulate body temperature. Eccrine glands are found all over, particularly on the palms, soles, forehead and armpits. Apocrine glands are found in areas with many hair follicles, such as armpits and groin. They are activated by stress, heightened emotional state and hormones, producing a thicker, stronger smelling sweat. Genetics, activity levels and stress are some of the factor that determine sweat levels. Conditions such as diabetic hypoglycaemia and hyperthyroidism also play a part, as does hyperhidrosis. “While hyperhidrosis is not inherently harmful, it can lead to significant physical and psychological challenges,” says Dr Najam Saqib, a dermatologist at RAK Hospital. “Physically, excessive sweating can cause skin maceration, increasing the risk of infections. Psychologically, it can lead to embarrassment social withdrawal and decreased quality of life. The condition can interfere with daily activities, occupational tasks and interpersonal relationships.” GPs can prescribe clinical strength antiperspirants, which temporarily blocking the sweat ducts, for those who sweat excessively. “They are non-invasive, easily available and suitable for mild to moderate cases,” says Dr Alsisi. “They often contain higher concentrations of aluminium salts, which may cause skin irritation in some individuals and can be less effective for severe hyperhidrosis compared to medical treatments.” The amount of aluminium chloride hexahydrate varies by antiperspirant brand. Higher concentrations are recommended for hands and feet. Dr Mihaela Svorcina, an aesthetic doctor at Euromed Clinic Dubai, recommends applying antiperspirants “on the affected area before sleep”. She advises washing it off the next morning and then reapplying. Muscle paralysing protein botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox, is used to stop excessive sweating by blocking the nerves responsible for activating sweat, causing them to become temporarily inactive. “Botox works best for the armpits as only numbing cream is required to alleviate the pain,” says Dr Maurizio Viel, a plastic surgeon at Cornerstone Clinic. “The product can also be injected in the hands and feet, however, because of the sensitivity of these areas, it is advisable to do this under sedation. It is extremely painful. Before injecting the hands, it is important to consider that this can affect the strength of the grip of the hand, so this is rarely advised.” Dr Viel says the treatment has proved highly effective in targeted areas and is a relatively quick outpatient procedure. “It takes three to seven days for the Botox to start working,” Dr Viel adds. “The treatment can last from four to six months but most patients, if injected by a professional, can see results lasting up to nine months. That’s when new nerve endings regenerate to stimulate the sweat glands again and require another round of injections.” Dr Svorcina adds: “We can also inject into the scalp, where we have seen its effect on better hair growth, sweat reduction and control of oily hair. When it comes to areas like the groin, buttocks, chest and back, this is generally not done as much due to cost, pain and the risk of infection.” Sweating is vital to maintaining good health, so questions arise around what happens when sweat glands are deliberately stopped from doing what they are supposed to. “The body does not sweat extra in other areas because one area sweats less,” says Dr Viel. “The body has a large surface area to cool. Treating a area should not make any difference to the body’s ability to regulate temperature. “Patients with this condition are typically sweating more than the average person, so cutting down armpit sweat should make little to no difference to the rest of the body’s cooling functions.”