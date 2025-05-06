Jewellery at Met Gala 2025, from Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari necklace to Anna Wintour's Briony Raymond piece

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/06/met-gala-2025-best-looks-shah-rukh-s-coups-zendaya/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/06/met-gala-2025-best-looks-shah-rukh-s-coups-zendaya/">Met Gala 2025</a> might have been a celebration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-2025-theme-looks/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-2025-theme-looks/">black dandyism</a> but it also proved the perfect place to showcase high-end jewellery. Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas made waves on the red carpet with her giant 241.06 carat rare emerald necklace, part of the Italian house's coming Polychroma High Jewellery collection. The actress paired her polka dot gown by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing with the striking piece, as well as an emerald and diamond ring and diamond and platinum earrings from Bulgari High Jewellery. Fellow ambassador Anne Hathaway also wore Bulgari, pairing her Carolina Herrera column dress and white button-down shirt by Wes Gordon, with a diamond necklace featuring a large rectangular sapphire. Hathaway famously starred in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/from-rihanna-to-cate-blanchett-who-wore-what-to-the-ocean-s-8-premiere-1.737487" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/from-rihanna-to-cate-blanchett-who-wore-what-to-the-ocean-s-8-premiere-1.737487"><i>Ocean's 8</i></a>, in which a group of women orchestrate an elaborate heist to steal jewellery worn by a star at the Met Gala. Isha Ambani, daughter of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/04/ambani-wedding-timeline/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/04/ambani-wedding-timeline/">Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani</a>, wore a custom-made dress by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, featuring a fully embroidered waistcoat and a jacket embedded with gemstones. Ambani finished her look with a chunky diamond necklace lent to her by her mother, Nita Ambani, who's known for her jewellery collection, and rings from Tiffany & Co. Met Gala veteran Kendall Jenner paired her suit-inspired Torisheju Dumi dress with a giant Chopard necklace along with an array of rings. Meanwhile, Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian wore a Boucheron Vendome Lisere ring, set with a 4.18ct pear cut diamond, with black lacquer, on white gold. Also wearing Boucheron was Nessa Diab, the Egyptian-American radio personality, who's the partner of former football player Colin Kaepernick. Both Diab and Kaepernick wore pieces from French fashion brand Moncler's collaboration with stylist and former <i>British Vogue</i> editor Edward Enninful, with Diab finishing her look with a Moisaique Delilah necklace by Boucheron, paved with diamonds on white gold. She also wore rings and earrings from the brand. But jewellery was not only limited to the ladies. One of the evening's co-chairmen, rapper A$ap Rocky, also wore a necklace from Bulgari's yet-to-be-unveiled Polychroma High Jewellery collection. The platinum necklace featured a 12.29-carat ruby framed by more than 46 carats of diamonds. He finished his look with rings from the same collection, as well as a pink gold brooch and a Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC watch. Rocky also accessorised his look with a diamond-encrusted umbrella, custom made for him by New York jeweller Briony Raymond. The brand's jewellery was also spotted on Met Gala chair and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who paired her Louis Vuitton ensemble with a 45-carat riviere necklace from Briony Raymond. Meanwhile, co-chairman Colman Domingo, who paid homage to late <i>Vogue</i> creative director Andre Leon Talley with his Valentino ensemble, also paired his look with a Boucheron “Iceberg” necklace from the brand's Carte Blanche Or Blue High Jewellery. The sculptural piece features rock crystals and pave diamonds set in white gold, and took more than 2,000 hours of work to make. One of the standout looks of night came from musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, also a co-chairman of the evening. Williams's double-breasted Louis Vuitton jacket was made from 15,000 pearls by the brand's artisans, and took more than 400 hours to create.