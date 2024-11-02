Indian designer Rohit Bal dies aged 63

Indian fashion designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/11/28/rohit-bal-life-support/" target="_blank">Rohit Bal</a> has died aged 63. In November last year, Bal was put on life support at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram because of a pre-existing cardiac condition. "We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal," the Fashion Design Council of India said in a statement on Instagram. "Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations." According to his website, Bal graduated from St Stephen's College in New Delhi with a degree in history. He then worked in his family's export business for a few years before launching his label and designer line in 1990. In his work, Bal drew from "wide and varied" influences, according to a promotional statement on his site. It adds: "From the village crafts and traditional methods of design that India is so rich in, to the transient phenomenon of the subcontinent's urban landscape, the designer brings them all to life." He was known for frequently dressing high-profile stars, both Indian and international, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/06/05/filipino-designer-michael-cinco-dominates-on-iifa-awards-green-carpet/" target="_blank">Aishwarya Rai Bachchan</a>, Ranveer Singh, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/ivanka-trump-wears-traditional-indian-anarkali-by-new-delhi-designer-rohit-bal-1.984738" target="_blank">Ivanka Trump</a>, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Uma Thurman. The council's chairman Sunil Sethi said on Instagram that the passing of Pal, popularly called Gudda, "will leave a void in the fashion design space for ever". "Everyone admired him for his attention to detail, how beautifully his lotus bloomed on modern shapes and his understanding of what modern women desired," Sethi added. <i>Additional reporting from AFP</i>