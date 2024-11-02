Rohit Bal was put on life support last year due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. Getty Images
Indian designer Rohit Bal dies aged 63

Tributes paid to fashion creative, who dressed the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Naomi Campbell and Ivanka Trump

November 02, 2024

