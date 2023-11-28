Who is Rohit Bal? Indian designer known for opulent bridal wear put on life support

Indian designer Rohit Bal has reportedly been put on life support at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram because of a pre-existing cardiac condition.

Bal, 62, has a history of health problems, including a previous alcohol addiction. He suffered a heart attack in 2010, which required emergency angioplasty.

Bal was born in Srinagar on May 8, 1961, and began his career in 1986, founding Orchid Oversea with his brother. He later launched an independent menswear collection in 1990.

Bal graduated from the renowned St Stephens College in New Delhi, and has held fashion shows in several cities, including Moscow and Sao Paulo.

He was named Designer of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006 and at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001. In 2020, he was recognised as Iconic Fashion Designer of the country by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.

Time magazine once dubbed the designer “India's master of fabric and fantasy". He is best known for his use of lotus, peacock and floral motifs.

Bal has a flagship store in Delhi, as well as boutiques in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Throughout his career, he has dressed several celebrities, both Indian and international, including Ranveer Singh, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Priyanka Chopra and Uma Thurman.

From left: Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra, Rohit Bal, classical singer Shubha Mudgal and actress Diana Penty in Mumbai in 2019. AFP

While he’s expanded his collection to include accessories and womenswear, Bal is best known for his bridal wear. He designed Ranveer Singh’s embroidered sherwani that the actor wore for his wedding reception in 2018.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a traditional anarkali by the designer to the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, the niece of designer Sandeep Khosla, the same year.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, also wore an anarkali by Bal during a visit to India in 2020. The outfit featured vines, red roses and golden foliage.