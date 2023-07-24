Lindsay Lohan stars in new MCM and Crocs campaign shot in Dubai

Actress and Dubai resident Lindsay Lohan is the star of a new campaign to mark the latest collaboration between MCM and Crocs.

The Freaky Friday star, who recently became a mother, posed for the images in Dubai while she was still pregnant. However, attempts seem to have been made to hide her baby bump with loose-fitting clothes. Lohan gave birth to her first child, a son, Luai, this month.

The campaign was shot in Dubai, where Lohan currently lives with her husband and newborn son. Photo: MCM

Using the famous Dubai skyscape as the backdrop, the campaign shows Lohan wearing two versions of the new shoe, which merges the best of German brand MCM and the polarising US brand Crocs, often labelled as "ugly" by naysayers. The first release of the limited-edition shoe will be in black and white, with more colours set to be released at a later date. The shoes are available to buy from the MCM website and cost $450.

Called the MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clog, the design carries a zip-up pocket in MCM-monogrammed leather on the top of the shoe in white and MCM's signature brown. Each shoe is also decorated with MCM jibbitz charms, as well as a polished metallic layer in the sole. The detachable charms allow wearers to customise the shoes to their liking.

Read More Coach opens first Middle East cafe at Bloomingdale's Dubai

In one image Lohan sits on MCM luggage, in a nod to the brand's leather-making heritage, against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

The images, which MCM describes as a "playful visual language", look to bridge the gap between the past and the future as well as the virtual and real worlds. They also show flying motifs and gemstones scattered around the actress.

This is not the first tie-up between MCM and Crocs, but it is Lohan's first time modelling for the collaboration.

The MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clog is available in black and white. Photo: MCM

Speaking of her involvement with the campaign, Lohan explained that she was "honoured" to be asked. Describing the new shoes as being "equal parts playful and chic", she said the design contained all the features "important to me when choosing the perfect fashion accessory".

Having settled in the UAE in 2014, Lohan said it was a bonus that the campaign was shot in the city where she now lives with her husband, Bader Shammas. "It was an extra-special touch to shoot here in Dubai, the place that I call home."