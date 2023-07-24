Coach opens first Middle East cafe at Bloomingdale's Dubai

American fashion house Coach has opened its first pop-up cafe in the Middle East, at Bloomingdale's in Dubai Mall.

Coach Cafe is decked out entirely in yellow gold – the same colour as the neighbouring Coach pop-up store – inspired by sunset over New York, the city where the brand was founded in 1941. Celebrating the so-called golden hour – when the light turns golden as the sun drops – the walls and furniture are painted in a variety of yellow hues.

Staying with the New York theme, the menu features cheesecakes and cupcakes, as well as other classic diner fare, plus hot chocolate, coffee and even a turmeric latte to match the walls.

The counter, meanwhile, is decorated with the Coach logo – joined capital Cs – in tones of mustard on tan.

The golden yellow interior of the Coach Cafe pop-up at Bloomingdale's Dubai. Photo Coach

Running until September 20, the cafe is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and is filled with limited-edition leather goods curated exclusively for Coach Cafe.

These will also be available at the Coach pop-up inside Bloomingdale's.

The all-yellow interior of both spaces echo a recent online campaign called Bring the Sun With You, featuring pieces in similar tones. Deliberately bright and uplifting, the collection features classic shoulder bags in a cheery shade of golden yellow.

Building on its New York heritage, Coach often makes bold statements, of which the all-yellow cafe is the latest iteration. In June, for example, it staged a pop-up inside a real aircraft in Malaysia to show its Coach Airways Collection, which featured a range of travel-friendly pieces.