How to apply make-up like the Emirates cabin crew

Before soaring to 40,000 feet in the sky, Emirates flight attendants prepare to look their best on the job, no matter what time of day it is.

Eleonora Priolo has been a member of the airline’s in-flight crew since 2015 and now works in business class cabins. She usually takes about 10 minutes to do her make-up and ensures it lasts the distance.

“Before going on a flight, I always make sure I have in my bag our famous red lipstick, a face mist to keep my face hydrated, a blotting paper and powder to touch up the make-up,” she tells The National.

Now, Priolo and more than 18,000 cabin crew have access to a luxury beauty hub at the Emirates headquarters in Dubai, to put their grooming and beauty needs first.

The Emirates Beauty Hub offers consultation on make-up application, skincare, haircare, nutrition and fitness. It was launched in partnership with luxury beauty brand Dior and sustainable haircare brand Davines.

Staff members can book personalised appointments with consultants who have received specialised training from Dior and Davines.

Emirates, Dior Beauty and Davines have partnered to launch a beauty hub for cabin crew in Dubai. Photo: Emirates

The National joined Priolo as she had her make-up applied by Ludovica Soru, one of the beauty consultants at the hub.

“I am using a hydrating cream moisturiser, Dior Hydra Life Intense Sorbet Creme, to prepare a glowing base for the make-up,” Soru says.

That is followed by Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation for a hydrated look. Under the eyes, she applies Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer and sets the foundation with some powder.

The face is then contoured with a bronzer, while a pink blush is used to light up and define her features.

Soru uses a dark brown eyeshadow to add depth to the outer crease of the eye, followed by some bronzer. A lighter shade is used in the inner corner of the eye.

“I am using the Diorshow On Stage Liner which is a very long-lasting eyeliner that you can use especially when you go on a long flight,” Soru adds, finishing the eyes with lashings of mascara.

For the Emirates' red lip colour, Soru uses a red lip liner and adds a slick of bold red lipstick, the signature 999 Forever from Dior.

“My advice to the crew for a long-lasting foundation during the flight is to prepare the skin with a hydrating base before putting the make-up on,” she says.

“Use a face mist during the flight to keep skin hydrated and, of course, drink a lot of water.”