Emirates opens luxury beauty hub for cabin crew in Dubai

Emirates has unveiled a beauty hub in Dubai that is designed to ensure the airline's cabin crew look the part.

The Emirates Beauty Hub is launched in partnership with luxury beauty brand Dior and sustainable haircare brand Davines.

Offering an immersive beauty experience for Emirates cabin crew, the hub at the airline's headquarters in Dubai is open seven days a week and will cater to the 18,000 cabin crew staff based in the city.

Staff members visiting the centre can book personalised appointments with consultants to get expert recommendations on make-up application tips, nutrition, fitness, skincare, grooming and haircare.

Open to both male and female cabin crew in Dubai, the hub will offer appointments and live demonstrations of hair and beauty products. Photo: Emirates

Open to both male and female crew, the hub will host live demonstrations showing crew how to best use Dior and Davines products. Consultants at the hub include former cabin crew, wellness exerts, nutritionists and cosmetologists.

Emirates cabin crew must follow strict appearance guidelines. The beauty hub stocks a wide range of products recommended to help crew meet these standards, even on long-haul flights.

These include Dior Hydra Life Intense Sorbet Creme base and Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation. Rouge Dior Forever Liquid is the recommended lipstick — the ultra-pigmented, transfer-proof liquid lipstick is in Emirates' classic vibrant red shade. Male crew can watch demonstrations of products from the Dior Sauvage range, such as cleansers, face masks, shaving gel and aftershave balm.

Davines hair care range is also recommended for Emirates cabin crew and includes a variety of mists, waxes and hairsprays that can be used to maintain the airline's six approved hairstyles for crew.

Emirates on a cabin crew recruitment drive

Emirates cabin crew can visit the newly opened luxury beauty hub at the airline's Dubai headquarters. Photo: Emirates

Emirates employs more than 20,000 cabin crew in countries around the world, and is actively recruiting new crew members.

Successful applicants will work on flights travelling across the Dubai airline's growing network of destinations, which includes 150 cities in 85 countries.

Interested candidates need to have fluent written and spoken English, be at least 160cm tall and have at least a year of hospitality or customer service experience. The airline's strict appearance regulations require applicants to have no visible tattoos while in uniform. Male crew must be clean-shaven and women's hair must be neatly tied back on flights.

As part of the Emirates induction process, trainee cabin crew undergo image training, which includes being issued with a manual entitled Taking Centre Stage that is filled with rules and guidance on appearance, etiquette and deportment.

Training is also given on how to keep fit and healthy, how to protect skin from the sun and how to wear the internationally recognised Emirates red hat and white veil.

As well as delivering service in the sky, Emirates cabin crew are also safety and medically trained, with months of training, practice and exams needed before staff are fully qualified.