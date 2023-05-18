The best fashion from Cannes Film Festival day two

On day two of Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet was awash with sharp suits, bold colours and feminine ruffles, as stars stepped out in their finery.

Viola Davis opted for voluminous ruffled white feathers, while Ophely Mezino sported a rich blue ruffled gown and Marta Sierra arrived in a gown offering a blast of sunshine in bright yellow tiers. Shin Yubin, meanwhile, arrived in muted green tulle, walking with the help of crutches.

White, which had dominated the red carpet on opening night, remained a key red carpet trend, with several stars opting to keep things monochrome. Zhou Xiaoxian wore a delicate draped white dress, while Zoe Pastelle arrived in a prairie-style off-the-shoulder white dress. Yanyan Zhang, meanwhile, wore a white skirt and a high-necked, embellished bodice, while both Catherine Corsini and Baptiste Giabiconi opted for white suits.

Metallics are also having a big moment at Cannes, with Ludovica Frasca and Emili Sindlev arriving in silver sequins, while Lisa Opie and Nadine Abdel Aziz went for molten metal tones. Pia Wurtzbach, meanwhile, shone in glamorous red sequins.

Read More The best looks from Cannes 2023 opening night

Bold, colourful looks also reigned supreme, spotted on Gao Ye, who opted for emerald taffeta, while Sara Sampaio wore a dramatic peach organza gown. Lola Le Lann shone in lilac, while Sabina Jakubowicz chose a cutaway cobalt blue.

On Wednesday, the premiere of director Steve McQueen's four-hour documentary Occupied City was screened, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details of Nazi atrocities that took place in the Dutch city.

By nightfall, attention turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, at which stars such as Ethan Hawke and Gemma Chan were seen.