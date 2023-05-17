The best looks from Cannes 2023 opening night

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday evening, with the opening ceremony drawing a host of big-name stars, all dressed for the cameras.

Expand Autoplay Helen Mirren wears Del Core to Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony and Jeanne du Barry screening in Cannes, France. Getty

Elle Fanning dressed like a princess in Alexander McQueen, while Fan Bingbing chose a dramatic gown by stylist-turned-fashion designer, Christopher Bu, that had a huge tiger prowling around the skirt.

Fan Bingbing wears a gown by stylist-turned-fashion designer, Christopher Bu. Getty

Coco Jones, meanwhile, was one of several stars who arrived wearing metallics, opting for an asymmetric molten gold look, while Anais Demoustier wore a sheath dress in polished, metallic leather. Farnoush Hamidian wore a discreet gown made from gold beading and Naomi Campbell swept in wearing a silver dress by Celine.

Catherine Zeta Jones opted for a blood-red look by Lebanese designer Elie Saab Couture, as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Micheal Douglas and their daughter Carys, who looked charming in cream lace.

Pom Klementieff in purple Versace. Getty

While most attendees choose subdued outfits, a brave few embraced colour, including Helen Mirren, who arrived in head-to-toe periwinkle, with matching blue tresses woven into her hair.

Model Elvira Jain, meanwhile, showed off a multicoloured, ruffled train, and writer Fagun Thakrar also opted for ruffles and more periwinkle.

The festival opened with a screening of Jeanne Du Barry, a French period drama from female director Maiwenn, in which she also starred alongside Johnny Depp.

In the film, he plays King Louis XV, speaking his role entirely in French, in a tender story that deals with the monarch’s relationship with his last mistress, the feisty Jeanne De Barry, played by Maiwenn.