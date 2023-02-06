Harry Styles, Pharrell and Dwayne Johnson break fashion boundaries on Grammys red carpet

There was barely a tuxedo in sight on the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as male musicians opted to break the mould and get experimental with their style.

In place of classic tailoring, stars opted for embellished jackets, asymmetric tunics and, in the case of Harry Styles, an embellished jumpsuit.

Styles is known for his eclectic style both on and off stage, and he showcased that perfectly with his custom diamond-patterned jumpsuit, created for him by Egonlab and Swarovski.

Harry Styles performs in a silver Gucci jumpsuit. AFP

He also changed his outfit several times throughout the ceremony, switching to a white blazer with black lapels, worn over a metallic crop top with camel slacks to accept his award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House.

Later, as he took to the stage to perform As It Was, he changed into a silver tassled jumpsuit by Gucci.

Pharrell Williams wore a studded red leather tracksuit by Ernst W Baker, paired with a brown fur jacket, sunglasses and diamond jewellery. He twinned with wife, Helen Lasichanh, who wore a black version of the tracksuit.

Dwayne Johnson also made a statement in a gold suit, worn open over a matching gold vest, as he arrived alongside wife Lauren Hashian.

Miguel shunned formality, opting for a distressed denim hooded overcoat, worn with matching light-wash jeans and a white T-shirt.

Host Trevor Noah kept things traditional for his red carpet arrival, choosing a classic white tux and black bowtie.

There were just as many style statements made by the women, with Cardi B, Lizzo and Taylor Swift, pulling out all the stops.

While Beyonce didn't walk the Grammys red carpet, she arrived just in time to make history, winning three awards and becoming the most awarded musician in Recording Academy history.

