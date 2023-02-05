A-list stars attend pre-Grammys 2023 gala in high fashion

It's been three years since the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala has taken place in-person, and the enthusiasm emanating from dressed-up celebrities is evident.

This pre-Grammys tradition, also known as the Clive Party, first took place the night before music's biggest night in 1976, but has been on a pandemic hiatus since 2020, although it was held virtually in 2021.

The Grammys 2023 is set to take place on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The pre-gala event, which is being held a few hours ahead of the main ceremony, features plenty of high glamour and live performances. Ahead of the night, Davis revealed US actor, dancer and singer Myles Frost will be the final performer.

Famous faces from the world of music could be seen arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset, a couple, arrived together, the I Like It singer stunning in a patchworked leather and lace form-fitting, floor-length dress with matching opera gloves.

Brazilian singer Anitta, who's up for Best New Artist at the Grammys, is wearing a slinky black lacy number, while H E R sports a sheer loose-fit top and trousers covered with Art Deco-inspired beadwork and matching clutch, and Best Album nominee Lizzo opts for all-out glam in a fitted mini dress with metallic blue and silver trim.

A-list actors and actresses also descended on the red carpet, with Sharon Stone turning heads thanks to her fuchsia trouser suit and matching frilled, tiered jacket.

Husband and wife Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are also there, Wilson in a sequinned black jumpsuit with a dapper, navy-blue-suited Hanks at her side.

Men have turned up the dial on the fashion stakes as well, with the likes of rappers Lil Nas X and Wiz Khalifa arriving with bare chests covered with a suit in pink and black, respectively.

Rapper Quavo also looked smart in a loose-fitting khaki suit paired with an off-white top and chunky silver chain.

