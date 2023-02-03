Grammys 2023 nominees Beyonce and Adele face off in main categories

Six years after Adele's 25 shut out Beyonce's culture-shaking Lemonade, the pop stars will face off again in the main categories at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances at Grammys gold, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven nods each.
Beyonce's Renaissance, a pulsating collection of club tracks, and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, 30, will compete for Album of the Year with Harry's House by Harry Styles, Special by Lizzo and entries from ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile and Coldplay.
The nominations have brought Beyonce a career total to 88, tying her with husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in Grammys history. But she has never won the album award, even though she has won the most Grammys of any female artist, having scooped 28.
Classical conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, holds the record for most wins overall. But Beyonce could break that.
In 2017, Adele, who won Album of the Year for 25, said at the time that she thought the award should have gone to Beyonce.
Beyonce's single Break My Soul will also compete for Record and Song of the Year against Adele's Easy on Me. Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well has also landed a nod for best song. Swift's latest album, Midnights, was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 to September 2022.
In the Best New Artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle.
The Grammys will be handed out as part of a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Winners will be chosen by the near-13,000 musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the Recording Academy.
The awards will be broadcast live on US network CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Scroll through the gallery below to see Grammy winners from 2022
Here's a list of key nominees for the Grammy Awards 2023
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Song of the Year
Abcdefu, Gayle
About Damn Time, Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
As It Was, Harry Styles
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Easy on Me, Adele
God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher, Michael Buble
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electric Recording
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring Her
On My Knees, Rufus du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance, Beyonce
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rufus du Sol
Best Rap Album
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best Rap Performance
God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Vegas, Doja Cat
Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F N F (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and GloRilla
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song
Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow featuring Drake
God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Ruben Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Viajante, Fonseca
Dharma+, Sebastian Yatra
Best Musica Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol 2, Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
La 167, Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
Best Alternative Music Album
We, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Bjork
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
Virgo’s Groove, Beyonce
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Over, Lucky Daye
Here With Me, Mary J Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Best R&B Song
Cuff It, Beyonce)
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini
Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan
In His Arms, Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
Live Forever, Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne
Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You — Revisited, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
Doin’ This, Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift
If I Was a Cowboy, Miranda Lambert
I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die, Willie Nelson
‘Til You Can’t, Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Rock Performance
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlie
Crawl!, Idles
Patent Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Best Rock Song
Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout, Turnstile
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
Best Global Music Performance
Udhero Na, Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar
Gimme Love, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo
Last Last, Burna Boy
Neva Bow Down, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro
Bayethe, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini, Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
Sakura, Masa Takumi
Best Comedy Album
The Closer, Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
Sorry, Louis CK
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis, Various Artists
Encanto, Various Artists
Stranger Things: Soundtrack Ffrom the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
West Side Story, Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Austin Wintory
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard, Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Richard Jacques
Old World, Christopher Tin
— Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters