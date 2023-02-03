Grammys 2023 nominees Beyonce and Adele face off in main categories

Six years after Adele's 25 shut out Beyonce's culture-shaking Lemonade, the pop stars will face off again in the main categories at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances at Grammys gold, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven nods each.

Beyonce's Renaissance, a pulsating collection of club tracks, and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, 30, will compete for Album of the Year with Harry's House by Harry Styles, Special by Lizzo and entries from ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile and Coldplay.

Kendrick Lamar is in the running for Album of the Year. AFP

The nominations have brought Beyonce a career total to 88, tying her with husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in Grammys history. But she has never won the album award, even though she has won the most Grammys of any female artist, having scooped 28.

Classical conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, holds the record for most wins overall. But Beyonce could break that.

In 2017, Adele, who won Album of the Year for 25, said at the time that she thought the award should have gone to Beyonce.

Beyonce's single Break My Soul will also compete for Record and Song of the Year against Adele's Easy on Me. Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well has also landed a nod for best song. Swift's latest album, Midnights, was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 to September 2022.

In the Best New Artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle.

The Grammys will be handed out as part of a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Winners will be chosen by the near-13,000 musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the Recording Academy.

The awards will be broadcast live on US network CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Grammy winners from 2022

Expand Autoplay Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour' during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reuters

Here's a list of key nominees for the Grammy Awards 2023

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Song of the Year

Abcdefu, Gayle

About Damn Time, Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

As It Was, Harry Styles

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Easy on Me, Adele

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher, Michael Buble

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electric Recording

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring Her

On My Knees, Rufus du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance, Beyonce

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rufus du Sol

Best Rap Album

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

Vegas, Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F N F (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and GloRilla

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow featuring Drake

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Pasieros, Ruben Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

Viajante, Fonseca

Dharma+, Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol 2, Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee

La 167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

We, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Bjork

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove, Beyonce

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Over, Lucky Daye

Here With Me, Mary J Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Best R&B Song

Cuff It, Beyonce)

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini

Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan

In His Arms, Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

Live Forever, Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You — Revisited, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

Doin’ This, Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift

If I Was a Cowboy, Miranda Lambert

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die, Willie Nelson

‘Til You Can’t, Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams

Old Man, Beck

Wild Child, The Black Keys

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlie

Crawl!, Idles

Patent Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday, Turnstile

Best Rock Song

Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout, Turnstile

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na, Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo

Last Last, Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini, Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura, Masa Takumi

Best Comedy Album

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis, Various Artists

Encanto, Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack Ffrom the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story, Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Austin Wintory

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Richard Jacques

Old World, Christopher Tin

— Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters